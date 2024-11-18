The Milwaukee Bucks host the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Damian Lillard is on the injury report alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, and both players are probable. Lillard has been in the NBA's concussion protocol, while Antetokounmpo has been dealing with right patellar tendinopathy. Here's everything we know about Damian Lillard's injury and playing status tonight vs. the Rockets.

Damian Lillard's injury status vs. the Rockets

Given that Damian Lillard is listed as probable on the injury report, the assumption is that he will return to action for the Bucks. In the Bucks' loss to the Boston Celtics, Lillard was inadvertently hit in the face by a referee waving off a late shot after time expired. He played nearly seven minutes in the fourth, going 0-for-2 from the floor, and reported headaches afterward.

“I don't think it's a concern level. He's going to pass the test at some point,” Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said about Lillard. “We were hopeful, though. We thought it was going to be a one-game thing. It just hasn't been. They have these parameters in place to protect the players from themselves, really, and it makes a lot of sense.”

Per the NBA concussion policy, if a player is diagnosed with a concussion, he must be monitored for 24 hours. After that, he may begin physical activity. However, he cannot return to full participation without restrictions. Those restrictions are in place for at least 48 hours after the injury and remain until he completes the required return-to-participation process.

Lillard has missed three straight games due to a concussion but is expected to make his return Monday. He's played at least 32 minutes in each of his appearances this season but may face limitations following a week off. In 10 games this season, Lillard has averaged 26.0 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.0 steals in 35.8 minutes per contest.

Milwaukee is coming off a heartbreaking 115-114 loss to the Charlotte Hornets and desperately needs some wins to climb the standings. Antetokounmpo and Lillard primarily have the responsibility of turning things around. With both probable against Houston, Milwaukee could start to turn around their season.