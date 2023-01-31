On Sunday, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo put together one of his best performances of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans. He scored 50 points — on 20-for-26 shooting from the field and 3-for-4 from behind the three-point arc — grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out four assists in the 135-110 Milwaukee victory. So when LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and the Charlotte Hornets visit the Fiserv Forum to play the Bucks on Tuesday night, every Bucks fan under the sun will want to know: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Hornets?

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Hornets

The Bucks have Antetokounmpo listed as probable for Tuesday’s showdown with a knee injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. MarJon Beauchamp (right patella tendinitis) is also probable to play for Milwaukee, while Serge Ibaka (not with team) and Bobby Portis (right knee MCL sprain) will sit out.

Antetokounmpo, 28, is in his tenth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Bucks. He’s averaging 31.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks across 39 appearances this season. While still a force to be reckoned with on the defensive end, Antetokounmpo isn’t blocking shots with the same regularity that he was in years past — his current 0.8 blocks average is tied for a career low.

The Bucks likely won’t need Antetokounmpo to beat the lowly Hornets on Tuesday. After all, the Hornets own an 8-20 road record this season, the sixth-worst in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. the Hornets tonight, the answer is probably.