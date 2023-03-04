The Sacramento Kings found themselves in yet another entertaining matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers exactly one week after their high-octane double overtime thriller that ended with a 176-175 score line in favor the Kings. Despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook and Paul George did their best to prevent them from losing five in a row. However, De’Aaron Fox had his way all night long as he helped sink the Clippers into even lower depths amid the bleakest period of the Kawhi-PG era.

In 34 minutes of action, Fox dropped 34 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists to lead all scorers en route to a 128-127 Kings win. In the process of doing so, Swipa etched his name even further into the franchise’s history books.

De’Aaron Fox became just the third player in Kings franchise history to score 30 or more points in at least eight straight games, joining Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson and Nate “Tiny” Archibald in achieving that feat, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Oscar Robertson first tallied 30+ points in eight consecutive games in 1961 for the Cincinnati Royals, doing so despite being in just his first season in the NBA. Meanwhile, Tiny Archibald first accomplished the feat for the Royals in 1972, when he eclipsed the 30-point mark in 12 consecutive games, peaking with two 46-point efforts.

Fast forward to 2023, and De’Aaron Fox joins the ranks of legendary point guards in franchise history following another outburst. Over the past eight games, Fox is averaging 34.3 points and 6.9 assists as the Kings continue to light the beam and separate themselves from the chasing Western Conference pack.

It’s incredible that Fox was able to extend this streak of his as he entered the night having been listed as questionable to play by the Kings due to a left wrist injury. While Fox had his fair share of struggles with his patented pull-up jumpshot, missing two in a row in the dying embers of the game, he still carved up the Clippers’ defense in the paint with his marauding drives. The Clippers even had to send early double teams late in the game just to get the ball out of his hands.

De’Aaron Fox will have an opportunity to extend his 30+ point streak to nine when the Kings take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second night of a back-to-back set.