Forward Jae Crowder reacted to being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks at the NBA trade deadline in a Thursday tweet.

“CUT OFF MY FINGER TO SAVE MY HAND… 99 BACK AGAIN.!!” Crowder wrote.

Crowder was traded to the Bucks for five second-round picks on Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Crowder was originally included in the trade that shipped forwards Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren to the Phoenix Suns for forwards Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Crowder, as well as four unprotected first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap.

Jae Crowder averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 67 games played for the Suns in the 2021-22 season. The 32-year-old forward did not see the floor for Phoenix this year after a disagreement between him and the Suns organization led to him choosing to sit out since the start of training camp.

Trade speculation between the Bucks and the Suns heated up in late January, wrote The Athletic Senior lead NBA Insider Shams Charania. The Bucks were just one of many teams tied to Crowder, including the Miami Heat, the Portland Trail Blazers, the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks.

“In a new development, the Suns have given permission to the Bucks to meet with Crowder, league sources tell The Athletic,” Charania wrote. “The Bucks are believed to be the only team that has received permission to visit one-on-one with Crowder, those sources have also indicated,”

The Bucks will be the eighth team Jae Crowder has suited up for in his decade-long NBA career, according to Basketball Reference. In 735 career games, the former second-round pick out of Marquette has averaged 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.6% from the 3-point line.

Milwaukee sent forward Serge Ibaka to the Pacers as a part of the team’s Crowder deal with the Brooklyn Nets. Bucks forward Jordan Nwora was sent to the Indiana Pacers for two second-rounders.