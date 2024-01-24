Former NBA player JJ Redick shared his brutally honest thoughts on the Bucks' decision to replace Adrian Griffin with Doc Rivers.

The Milwaukee Bucks' decision to fire Adrian Griffin after just 43 games was shocking. Milwaukee then hired Doc Rivers as Griffin's replacement in another surprising move. JJ Redick, who played for Rivers during his career, issued an NSFW shocked reaction to Milwaukee's move.

“This is f***ing insane what’s happening,” Redick said on The Old Man & The Three podcast. “Adrian Griffin, we went over the numbers, third winningest coach ever in terms of win percentage to be fired midseason in NBA history. Other two teams, the Lakers in 1980, Cavs in '16, go on to win a championship. Ultimately, that's why they are bringing Doc Rivers in. He did win a championship in 2008.”

The Bucks want to win a championship once again. Giannis Antetokounmpo has already led Milwaukee to one NBA Finals victory, but the Bucks are ready for another. They clearly believe that Rivers can help them reach that goal.

Redick, however, isn't sure that Rivers “would get this team to a championship.”

“This is a team that wants to win now, they want a proven coach. So in that sense Doc Rivers to the Milwaukee Bucks makes a lot of sense, he makes a lot of sense for sure to a certain faction of people,” Redick said. “To another faction of people, we can feel a certain way about him as a coach, about him since 2008, and what he’s done. He’s certainly won a lot of games, a lot of regular season games. I don’t know, I don’t think Doc Rivers is the coach that would get this team to a championship.”

Will Doc Rivers lead the Bucks to a championship?

Rivers has enjoyed a successful career, at least as far as the regular season is concerned. However, he's only made two NBA Finals appearances.

Rivers always seem to lead his teams to regular season success. But he has dealt with struggles in the playoffs. Perhaps Redick is considering Rivers' coaching history with his comments. Or, Redick may not be sure about Milwaukee's current roster.

The Bucks' defense has been questionable at best. Damian Lillard has endured some ups and downs since joining Milwaukee as well.

Nevertheless, it will be fascinating to see if the Bucks' decision to replace Griffin with Rivers works.