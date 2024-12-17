LAS VEGAS, NV — The Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder prepare to play in the NBA Cup Final, but not before everyone got a visit from NBA legend Kevin Garnett. Or, as Gary Trent Jr. would call him: “family.”

Ahead of the Championship game of the NBA Cup on Tuesday, Garnett stopped by both teams‘ practices to catch up with old friends and speak to the next generation.

Kevin Garnett's insane story of 5-year old Gary Trent Jr.

Kevin Garnett showed up to Bucks practice first, where he got to see his old coach in Doc Rivers. He chatted with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis before making his way to the on-court podium where Gary Trent Jr. was speaking to members of the media.

With Garnett's presence being immediately felt, a member of a social media team asked for Trent Jr.'s favorite memory of Garnett.

“I would say probably just the prep and everything I seen that goes into the greatness,” Gary Trent Jr. said. “That's about it. I got a couple stories, but we're gonna keep it at home.”

After Trent Jr. went, Garnett decided to share his favorite memory of the Milwaukee Bucks' guard.

“My Gary Trent story was… I think he was maybe five years old, and Pops brought him into the locker room and he bet every guy in there that his son couldn't do a 100 push-ups straight,” Kevin Garnett recalled. “And everybody in the locker room but me and G-Trent lost. He did 100 pushups at age five, straight. I saw it. Straight up. I saw it. Saw it with my own two eyes. That's when I knew that kid right here could be something different.”

Gary Trent spent the final three years of his NBA career with Kevin Garnett as members of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was mostly a reserve, starting just 34 of his 212 games in Minnesota. He averaged 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench.

“I knew he'd be in the league,” Garnett said of Gary Trent Jr. “I saw how he worked. Whenever I saw him, I used to talk to him like he was in the league. Like, I said, ‘Out of everybody in your crew, you got more to lose, so think about your decision-making when you're out. Think about your future.' I used to always just throw that in there. You know what I'm saying. That's my real nephew. We know that. We're real family.”

Trent Jr. has developed into a strong three-point shooter over his career, which included a career season in Toronto where he averaged 18.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

The Bucks got off a 2-8 start this season, with many expressing concerns about their future if they couldn't pull it together. Milwaukee did, however, pull it together, winning 12 of their last 15 games.

“I would say it's really just the mindset. Everybody really approached the game with a certain mindset. Nobody really folded or tucked their tail. Everybody stayed 10 toes, stayed motivated, everybody came in with energy given.

Expand Tweet

“It's been a great environment, obviously with Doc Rivers leading us. We've got a lot of great guys here, great team, great set-up, great vets, everybody's got one focus and one goal.”

This year, Trent Jr. has not been asked to do as much, but is still contributing to this Bucks bounce-back from the early season hole. In 23 appearances this season, including seven starts, Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 8.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist while shooting 38.8 from three.

The NBA Cup Final between the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder will tip off their Finals game at 5:30PM PST on ABC.