The NBA continues with the NBA Cup Final on Tuesday and we take a look at the championship matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Oklahoma City Thunder. It's time to continue our NBA Cup Final odds series with a Bucks-Thunder prediction and pick.

The NBA Cup Finals tomorrow pits the Milwaukee Bucks (14-11) against the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-5) in a highly anticipated matchup. Both teams enter Las Vegas after impressive semifinal victories, with the Bucks edging the Atlanta Hawks and the Thunder defeating the Houston Rockets. Key players include Giannis Antetokounmpo, who leads the league in scoring, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a rising star for OKC. The Bucks will leverage their size advantage and playoff experience, while the Thunder aim to capitalize on their defensive prowess. Expect a thrilling contest as both teams vie for the $500K prize and bragging rights in this unique championship setting.

Here are the Bucks-Thunder NBA Cup Final odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Cup Final Odds: Bucks-Thunder Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +176

Oklahoma City Thunder: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 215 (-112)

Under: 215 (-108)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Thunder

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks are primed to capture the 2024 NBA Cup title against the Oklahoma City Thunder, thanks to their recent resurgence and the unparalleled talent of Giannis Antetokounmpo. After a rocky start to the season, the Bucks have found their rhythm, winning 12 of their last 15 games. This momentum, combined with Giannis's ability to dominate in the paint, will be crucial against a Thunder team that struggles with frontcourt size. The Bucks' offensive efficiency has surged, averaging 116.3 points per game in their last ten outings, showcasing their scoring depth and adaptability.

Moreover, Milwaukee's playoff experience gives them an edge in high-pressure situations. While the Thunder boast a strong defense, they rank low in defensive rebounding, which could allow the Bucks to capitalize on second-chance opportunities. If Damian Lillard can find his shooting touch alongside Giannis, the Bucks will pose significant challenges for Oklahoma City. With a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging talent, the Bucks are well-equipped to outmaneuver the Thunder and secure their first NBA Cup championship, making a statement that they remain a formidable force in the league.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to dethrone the Milwaukee Bucks and claim the 2024 NBA Cup championship, fueled by their dynamic roster and relentless energy. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has emerged as a top-tier scorer and playmaker, the Thunder have shown remarkable resilience throughout the tournament. Their ability to adapt mid-game, as evidenced by their explosive second-half performance against the Houston Rockets in the semifinals, showcases their potential to overcome any deficit. With Isaiah Hartenstein anchoring the defense and with Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort providing crucial support, Oklahoma City possesses the versatility needed to challenge Milwaukee’s star power.

Moreover, the Thunder's depth and youthful exuberance give them an advantage in a high-stakes matchup. The Bucks may rely heavily on Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Thunder can counter with a balanced attack that features multiple scoring threats. Their defensive strategy, which emphasizes pressure and quick transitions, will be vital in disrupting Milwaukee's rhythm. If Oklahoma City can maintain their defensive intensity and capitalize on fast-break opportunities, they will emerge victorious. Expect a thrilling contest as the Thunder harness their momentum to secure their first NBA Cup title, proving that they are a rising force in the league.

Final Bucks-Thunder Prediction & Pick

In the 2024 NBA Cup Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder are poised to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks and secure the championship. With a stellar record of 20-5, the Thunder have demonstrated their dominance throughout the tournament, showcasing a balanced attack led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Their defense has been exceptional, ranking among the league’s best, which will be crucial in containing Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Thunder’s ability to switch defensively and apply pressure will disrupt Milwaukee's offensive flow, particularly in half-court settings where both teams excel.

Moreover, Oklahoma City's depth gives them a significant edge. Players like Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort have consistently stepped up, providing scoring and defensive support. The Bucks may struggle to match this depth, especially if they rely too heavily on Giannis. As the game unfolds, expect the Thunder to leverage their speed and transition game to create scoring opportunities. Ultimately, Oklahoma City’s combination of defensive prowess and offensive versatility will lead them to victory, making them the 2024 NBA Cup champions while covering the spread on Tuesday night.

Final Bucks-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -5 (110), Over 215 (-112)