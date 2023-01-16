Milwaukee Bucks fans have been patiently waiting for the return of three-time All Star Khris Middleton, who has endured recurring injury problems this season after spraining his right MCL in last year’s playoffs.

That tiresome waiting game might be nearly over, though, as Middleton has ramped up his rehab work of late. Still, it has been a long, grueling road to recovery for the stalwart wing, one that, naturally, has gotten to him a bit.

“Rehab is tougher than actually playing games,” Middleton told The Athletic’s Eric Nehm. “More hours in the gym, harder stuff. Games are fun. You’re in and out. I won’t say easier, but games are supposed to be easier than practices and stuff like that, so I’m ready to put this s— behind me and move on to the fun stuff.”

Middleton was lost to injury in the opening round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the Chicago Bulls. As if lingering right knee problems were not enough, the 31-year-old has been saddled with a left ankle injury and a torn ligament in his left wrist that was surgically repaired during the offseason. That avalanche of misfortune has amounted to Middleton playing just seven games for the Bucks this season.

“It’s been frustrating for the last six, seven months however long it’s been since I’ve been out,” Middleton said. “The comeback was short-lived. So, I’m definitely excited to get back out there with my guys. I know I don’t make it look like I’m excited, but I’m ready to get back out there, that’s all I can say, man. Everybody knows that, all the guys know.”

Middleton’s anxiousness could soon be put to rest, as he has worked himself up to team workouts with the G League’s Wisconsin Herd. His teammate, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, would likely be at ease, too, as a healthy Middleton could provide the Bucks with another lethal offensive threat (career 39 percent 3-point shooter).

The veteran’s timetable for return remains uncertain, which means the team, fans, and especially Khris Middleton will have to remember patience is a virtue.

The (27-16) Bucks currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference.