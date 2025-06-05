The Los Angeles Dodgers have a one game lead over the San Diego Padres heading into their series finale against the New York Mets. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has done another excellent job guiding his team to the top of the National League despite the injuries Los Angeles has dealt with. In a welcome change, Roberts will get to relievers back against the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend. Kirby Yates and Michael Kopech expect to be activated from the injured list before the series kicks off.

Yates has not pitched in a game since May 17 thanks to a hamstring injury. Roberts will have Kopech available for the first time this season after a shoulder injury delayed his 2025 debut. Both relievers had a workout on Wednesday and came out of it feeling good, according to Dodgers reporter Mike DiGiovanna. Each of them threw an inning's worth of pitches to hitters with no issue.

According to Roberts, both relievers will be available against the Cardinals. He also mentioned that outfielder James Outman could also be put in this weekend.

Los Angeles' bullpen has performed well behind Tanner Scott so far this season. Yates and Kirby come in as veteran relievers and capable setup men for Roberts to turn to. Kopech finished last season with a 4-0 record and an ERA of 1.13. Yates, on the other hand, struggled to start the season, but a stint on the IL could put his troubles behind him.

The Dodgers' bullpen being at close to full health is great news for the team. Roberts continues to navigate the injuries in his starting rotation two months into the season. With Yates and Kopech back, though, he can breathe easier in later innings.

Los Angeles' lead over the Padres is just one game, making their weekend series against St. Louis important. The Cardinals are surprisingly competitive this season, and are not a team the Dodgers can take for granted. With two of his relievers back in the bullpen, Roberts and Los Angeles enter the series with confidence.