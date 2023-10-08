The Milwaukee Bucks became the latest team in the NBA to form a Big 3 with Giannis Antetokoumpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton. The Bucks were never mentioned as a legitimate destination for Lillard even after talks with the Heat fell through. The Bucks have automatically become a favorite in the Eastern Conference and a favorite overall to win a title this season. A lot of that thought will depend on health though. Khris Middleton had been recovering from a knee injury and had yet to participate in full drills during Bucks training camp. This weekend, he was able to participate in full five-on-five drills as per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Bucks coach Adrian Griffin just told reporters that everyone on the roster, including Khris Middleton, participated in 5-on-5 work today. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) October 7, 2023

Khris Middleton was available for the Bucks during the playoffs, but was dealing with a lingering knee injury that he had surgery on during the offseason. Middleton had been dealing with the injury throughout the season and was limited to only 33 games.

As per Nehm, Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin still isn't sure what the injury report will be for the Bucks first preseason game on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls.

Adrian Griffin also told reporters that they are still deciding who is going to play in tomorrow's preseason opener against the Bulls after today's two-hour practice. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) October 7, 2023

It's certainly a welcome sign for Bucks fans though that Middleton was able to take part in full drills. He had undergone surgery early in the offseason but his rehab had been a little slower than initially expected.

This past season, Middleton averaged 15.1 points per game, 4.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists with splits of 43.6 percent shooting from the field, 31.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 90.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.