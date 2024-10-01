The Milwaukee Bucks will not be featured in the NBA’s Christmas Day lineup for the first time since 2017, marking a notable absence that has stirred frustration within the team. Head coach Doc Rivers and key players, including Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo, expressed their disappointment during the Bucks’ media day ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Khris Middleton was particularly vocal about the perceived snub, believing that the Bucks deserved a spot in the highly anticipated holiday schedule.

“I think, somewhat, we’ve been overlooked,” Middleton said, as reported by ESPN's Jamal Collier. “We should have had a Christmas Day game, I believe. But the NBA felt different. I don’t need that as extra motivation … but disappointed a little bit.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo see Christmas snub as added fuel for Milwaukee's upcoming season

Antetokounmpo echoed his teammate's sentiments, adding, “We've always been overlooked.”

Rivers, who took over as head coach midway through last season, acknowledged that the team had noticed the exclusion, and suggested it could serve as additional fuel for the upcoming season.

“We all pay attention to it. We see it, we read it,” Rivers said. “I don’t think I’ll have to use it, it’ll use itself, if you know what I mean.”

The Bucks are coming off a challenging 2023-24 campaign, where injuries contributed to a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. In response to that disappointment, Milwaukee made significant changes during the offseason, most notably trading for star guard Damian Lillard and bringing in Rivers to lead the team.

Lillard, who joined the Bucks in an offseason trade from Portland in 2023, admitted that his first year in Milwaukee was chaotic due to the timing of the trade and the immediate pressure to adjust. Now, heading into his second season, Lillard feels more prepared and settled.

“They gon' get the real version of me this year,” Lillard said confidently, referring to his improved fitness and readiness for the season after a more consistent offseason regimen.

Middleton confident Bucks remain top contenders despite Christmas Day absence

While the Bucks may not be playing on Christmas, they remain focused on positioning themselves among the NBA’s elite. Middleton expressed confidence in the team’s chances, emphasizing that Milwaukee still has a formidable roster capable of contending for an Eastern Conference title.

“We’re definitely in that group,” Middleton stated. “You have Dame and Giannis, for sure. You include myself, Brook [Lopez], the rest of the crew — we’re definitely one of the top contenders in the East, no matter who else they’ve [added] out there or who else has won in the past. I’m sure those teams feel the same way about themselves too.”

The Bucks’ absence from the Christmas Day games may sting for now, but the team remains focused on what truly matters — a deep postseason run and a potential return to championship form.

With Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge, Milwaukee aims to prove they belong at the center of the NBA’s biggest stage, even if it won’t be on Christmas Day.