As the Milwaukee Bucks look to make a strong run into the postseason, the team is looking to a controversial big man for improvement. Now almost two years removed from the NBA, the Bucks are hoping he can put his past behind him and provide Milwaukee with some help in the paint.

The Bucks are signing center/forward Meyers Leonard to a 10-day contract, via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Leonard last played in the NBA back in 2022 for the Miami Heat.

In 2021, Leonard was caught using an antisemitic epithet during a Twitch live stream. He was suspended and fined from the NBA. At the time, he was still a member of the Heat, although he wasn’t playing due to injury. Leonard was eventually traded to the Thunder, but Oklahoma City refused to play him due to the incident.

The Thunder ended up releasing Leonard with no other team showing interest until the Lakers back in January. While he worked out for the team, Los Angeles decided against signing him. Now, Leonard has found his way back into the league with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meyers Leonard has spent nine years in the NBA, playing for the Trailblazers alongside the Heat. He has career averages of 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 48% from the floor.

Alongside his controversy, Leonard is also making a return from ankle surgery. However, Milwaukee clearly thinks he is fully healthy and ready to play. The Bucks’ addition of Leonard gives Milwaukee more depth in the paint and another big man with NBA experience.