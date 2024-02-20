It seems like Patrick Beverley has some choice words for JJ Redick.

Just because there are no games until Thursday night with the league coming out of the All-Star break doesn't mean there isn't any drama around the NBA. Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers has been under a lot of heat recently due to his sluggish 3-7 start with the team since Adrian Griffin was fired. After JJ Redick called out his former coach live on ESPN's First Take on Tuesday morning, new Bucks guard Patrick Beverley seemed to take exception to the former sharpshooter's comments.

“This Man Doc actually saved your career,” Beverley wrote on Twitter. “Started you when no one else wanted 2. And u retire go on TV and say that. @jj_redick.”

Patrick Beverley responds to former Clippers teammate JJ Redick's comments on Doc Rivers 👀 "This Man Doc actually saved your career. Started you when no one else wanted 2." https://t.co/jtm6E4Mjyj pic.twitter.com/lzOqhyFALK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 20, 2024

Beverley, who joined the Bucks at the trade deadline, didn't appear to be too fond of Redick's comments regarding his head coach on Tuesday. While on First Take, Redick, who spent four seasons (2013-17) with the Los Angeles Clippers under Rivers' leadership, claimed that his former coach is “always making excuses” and that there is never any “accountability” with him. This all stems from Rivers speaking with reporters during All-Star Weekend about the challenges of taking over someone else's job in the middle of the season.

“Doc, we get it. Taking over a team in the middle of the season is hard… just like getting traded in the middle of the season is hard for a player. We get it,” Redick said on Tuesday. “But it's always an excuse. It's always throwing your team under the bus.”

Recently, the Bucks lost by three points to a very short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team prior to the All-Star break. After this loss, Rivers made the claim that his team was not mentally prepared for this game. In fact, Rivers even went so far as to say that some guys were in Memphis while others were in “Cabo,” referencing that they had already mentally left for vacation.

Redick also took exception to Rivers' comments during All-Star Weekend, claiming that he helped the Clippers as a consultant in the James Harden blockbuster trade at the start of the season.

“Then you look at his quotes over the weekend; now he wants to take credit for the James Harden trade to the Clippers working out?” Redick continues. “He wants credit for that? There's never accountability with that guy.”

These comments Redick made on Tuesday regarding Rivers have obviously caught the attention of Beverley, who seems to be wanting to pick a fight with the now ESPN NBA analyst. Before joining the Clippers, Redick had bounced around from team to team and was looking for a new home. Doc Rivers gave him an opportunity, and the sharpshooter made the most of it with the Clippers, averaging 15.8 points per game while shooting 44.0 percent from deep in 266 career games with Los Angeles.

Whether or not JJ Redick has some words for Patrick Beverley, who has moved around the league quite a bit himself, is yet to be seen.