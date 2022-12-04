By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s big brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, wasn’t happy after being called for a technical foul for his hyped up celebration during their game against the Charlotte Hornets.

In the closing seconds of the third quarter, Thanasis made a key stop on Terry Rozier to deny Charlotte of a chance to score. He stole the ball away from the Hornets guard and let the clock expire as the Bucks maintained their 84-73 lead.

As the buzzer sounded, Thanasis slammed the ball hard in celebration of his solid defensive stop. Unfortunately for him, the officials didn’t like it and whistled a technical foul on him.

Of course the 30-year-old forward was shocked about the call, especially since he was just celebrating. Not to mention that time has already expired and he’s not complaining about anything.

How do you give Thanasis a tech herepic.twitter.com/vy02y2rh29 — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) December 4, 2022

NBA officiating will definitely be put on the spotlight once again after the incident. After all, many would argue that the NBA is still made for entertainment and TV, so how can anyone be called for a technical for being simply hyped up? Also, if officials will call such gestures, then why aren’t they giving a technical on other provocative gestures?

But then again, if Tim Duncan can be ejected for laughing from the bench, there’s no stopping other officials from handing out technical fouls no matter how soft the violation might be.

Unfortunately for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s big brother, he was at the wrong place, at the wrong time. At least the Bucks won 105-96 despite being shorthanded and quickly got out of the losing column.