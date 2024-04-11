The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night as the season begins to wrap up. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bucks-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Bucks are 49-31 this season, and it is looking like they will finish in second place in the Eastern Conference. They have already beaten the Thunder once this season. In that game, the Bucks scored 118 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 30 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in the win. As a team, the Bucks shot over 50 percent from the field. Unfortunately, Giannis will not be active in this game as he has a strain in his left soleus. Khris Middleton is questionable for the game.
The Thunder are 55-25 this season, and they are going to finish second or third in the Western Conference. At the moment, they are just one game back of the Denver Nuggets, as well. In their loss against the Bucks earlier this season, the Thunder scored just 93 points. SGA had one of his worst games as he scored just 12 points in the loss. As a team, the Thunder shot under 40 percent in the loss, and they made just 10 of their 43 attempted threes. Oklahoma City has a healthy team heading into this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Bucks-Thunder Odds
Milwaukee Bucks: +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +410
Oklahoma City Thunder: -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -550
Over: 223 (-110)
Under: 223 (-110)
How to Watch Bucks vs. Thunder
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: NBA TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win
Milwaukee was able to dominate the Thunder in the first matchup. What was the most impressive part is their ability to limit SGA in the game. When SGA scores under just 23 points, the Thunder are 3-5. They need him to score to win, and the Bucks held him to 12 points in their first meeting. Milwaukee has to make it difficult on him once again in this game. If they do, they will win this game.
The Bucks were able to score 118 on the Thunder the first time around, as well. When Milwaukee scores over 115 points this season, they are 39-10. Milwaukee, like most teams, are much better when they do some scoring. They do not have Giannis in this game, but they should still be able to get some offense going.
Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Thunder are going to have to score a lot more in this game. The good news is the Bucks are without Giannis in this game. Without Giannis, the Bucks allow 117.1 points per game. Oklahoma City should be able to take advantage of that. I would not expect SGA to struggle the same way he did in the first matchup. As long as the Thunder return to their usual scoring offense, they will be able to get this win at home.
One thing to keep in mind is how good the Thunder are at home, and how the Bucks struggle on the road. Oklahoma City is 31-8 at home this season. They are dominant when playing on their home court no matter who the opponent is. On the other hand, the Bucks are under .500 when they are the away team. Milwaukee has been very good this season, but their kryptonite seems to be road games. This should work to the Thunder's advantage.
Final Bucks-Thunder Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a good game between two good teams. However, without Giannis, and with the Bucks' struggles away from home, I am going to take the Thunder to win this game.
Final Bucks-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -10.5 (-110)