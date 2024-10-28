ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Bucks are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Celtics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Bucks-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Celtics Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +360

Boston Celtics: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -460

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs Celtics

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks are not off to a great start this season. They have losses against the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls in their last two games. They did open the season with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers, though. Through their first three games, Milwaukee is scoring the eighth-most points per game. Scoring is the only way the Bucks will win this game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are both playing well for the Bucks. They are combining to average 54.6 points, 18.0 rebounds, and 12.3 assists per game. This is not unexpected, though. These are two of the better players in the league, and they will have to be at their best Monday night. If these two can have a good game, the Bucks will win.

The Bucks are holding opposing teams to the ninth-lowest field goal percentage in the NBA. They also force opponents to play the iso more often than usual. Milwaukee has to be solid in their man defense if they want to win this game. Controlling Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will be the key for the Bucks to win this game.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

Boston has been the best team in the NBA this season. For starters, the Celtics have scored 126.0 points per game, which is the most in the NBA. They have scored at least 122 points in all three of their games, as well. When the Celtics scored 120 points or more last season, they were 38-4. Boston is 3-0 this season when scoring 120 points or more, as well. If they can reach that mark Monday, the Celtics will win.

Boston loves to shoot the three, and they are pretty good at it. They made 29 against the New York Knicks, 17 against the Washington Wizards, and 22 against the Detroit Pistons. On the season, the Celtics not only take the most threes per game, but they have the highest three-point percentage in the NBA. They are going to take those shots, and they are going to make them. If they can stay hot from behind the arc, they will have a great chance to win this game.

Boston is not only great on offense, but they play some very good defense. Boston allows less than 110 points per game, and they do not allow many threes. The Celtics have allowed less than 110 points in two of their three games this season, as well. I do not expect that to be the case Monday night, but their defensive play is more than good enough to win.

Final Bucks-Celtics Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game, and could be an Eastern Conference Finals preview. The spread does seem a bit large, though. I do not think the game will by decided by double digits. I will take the Bucks to cover the spread Monday night.

Final Bucks-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Bucks +9.5 (-110)