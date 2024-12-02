ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA continues with the NBA Cup tournament on Tuesday and we take a look at a matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Pistons prediction and pick.

The upcoming NBA Cup matchup on Tuesday features the Milwaukee Bucks facing off against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. The Bucks, riding a six-game winning streak, are currently favored by four points. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee with an impressive average of 32.9 points per game, while Damian Lillard adds significant playmaking. On the other hand, Detroit's Cade Cunningham is a key player to watch, averaging 23.5 points and 9.0 assists per game. With both teams eager for a strong performance in this group stage, expect an exciting clash as they vie for playoff positioning in the NBA Cup.

Here are the Bucks-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Pistons NBA Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -180

Detroit Pistons: +4 ( -110)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks are poised to secure a victory against the Detroit Pistons in Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup, riding the momentum of their six-game winning streak. Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominant performance, averaging an impressive 32.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game, will be a key factor in the Bucks' success. The Greek Freak's recent 42-point outburst against the Washington Wizards demonstrates his ability to take over games and lead his team to victory. Additionally, the Bucks' offensive firepower, averaging 14.2 made 3-pointers per game, surpasses the Pistons' perimeter defense, giving Milwaukee a significant edge from beyond the arc.

While the Pistons have shown improvement this season, they still struggle with consistency, especially against stronger opponents. Cade Cunningham's impressive averages of 23.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 9 assists per game provide a glimmer of hope for Detroit, but the team's overall performance has been inconsistent. The Bucks' superior offensive efficiency, shooting 48.7% from the field in their last 10 games compared to the Pistons' 45.3%, will likely be the deciding factor. Furthermore, Milwaukee's recent defensive improvements, holding opponents to 109.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, should effectively contain Detroit's offense, which averages 112.4 points per game. With the Bucks favored by four points and their track record of success against the Pistons, including a recent 127-120 overtime victory, Milwaukee is well-positioned to emerge victorious in this crucial NBA Cup contest.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons are primed to upset the Milwaukee Bucks in their NBA Cup matchup on Tuesday. Despite the Bucks' recent form, the Pistons have shown significant improvement, particularly in NBA Cup play, where they have won all three group-stage games. Cade Cunningham's leadership has been pivotal, as he continues to excel with averages of 23.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 9 assists per game. His recent performance against the Indiana Pacers, where he scored 24 points and dished out 11 assists, highlights his ability to control the game's tempo and create opportunities for his teammates.

Moreover, the Pistons' motivation is fueled by their desire to advance in the NBA Cup, and they have demonstrated resilience by maintaining competitiveness even in tough matchups. The Bucks, although formidable, are not invincible, having shown vulnerabilities against division opponents. Detroit's strategy will likely focus on exploiting these weaknesses by leveraging their depth and defensive tenacity to disrupt Milwaukee's rhythm. Additionally, the Pistons' home-court advantage at Little Caesars Arena could provide the extra boost needed to overcome the odds and secure a victory against a strong Bucks team. With a determined roster and a clear path to success, Detroit is well-positioned to surprise Milwaukee in this crucial encounter.

Final Bucks-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Milwaukee Bucks (-4) are poised to edge out the Detroit Pistons (+4) in Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo's recent 42-point triple-double against the Wizards showcases his dominant form, which will likely continue against Detroit. The Bucks' offensive firepower, averaging 14.2 made 3-pointers per game, surpasses the Pistons' perimeter defense. While Cade Cunningham's impressive averages of 23.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 9 assists per game provide hope for Detroit, the Pistons' inconsistency against stronger opponents may be their downfall. Milwaukee's superior offensive efficiency (48.7% field goal percentage in their last 10 games) compared to Detroit's 45.3% will be a deciding factor. The Bucks' recent defensive improvements, holding opponents to 109.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, should effectively contain Detroit's offense. Given Milwaukee's ten-game winning streak over Detroit and their recent 127-120 overtime victory, expect the Bucks to cover the spread in a close, high-scoring affair.

Final Bucks-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -4 (-110), Over 224.5 (-110)