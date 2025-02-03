ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we turn our attention towards this next cross-conference meeting between top teams in the league. The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder for just their second game of the season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently fifth in the Eastern conference and will face the Memphis Grizzlies before heading to Oklahoma City for their continuation of their road trip. They're looking to snap a two-game losing streak as they've gone 6-4 over their last 10. They'll also be looking to notch their second win against the Thunder in as many games.

The Oklahoma City Thunder currently lead the Western Conference by 6.5 games and most recently beat the Sacramento Kings 144-110. They've gone a solid 7-3 over their last 10 games and will look to get one back against the Bucks after losing earlier in the season. The Thunder come in as the home betting favorites in this one.

Here are the Bucks-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Thunder Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

Oklahoma City Thunder: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -390

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Thunder

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to break out of this current slump following bad losses to the Spurs and Trail Blazers. They were out-rebounded by at least six during both of those games and for a team as big as the Bucks inside, their rebounding numbers should certainly be more consistent against weaker teams. Giannis Antetokounmpo should have another advantageous matchup in the interior during this game as he managed a game-high 26 points in his last game against OKC.

Expand Tweet



While the Bucks may be sending a full lineup out against the Thunder, they'll certainly be banged-up heading into this one and will be on short rest following their game against Memphis. Taurean Prince has been playing well in his starting role as he notched 13 points and five rebounds in 30 minutes of action – they'll need players like him and Khris Middleton to lift this team with Giannis off the floor with their mid-range scoring and rebounding the ball.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder notched yet another impressive win their last time out as Aaron Wiggins notched a career-high 41 points during the effort. Leader Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was right there behind him with 29 points and nine assists of his own, a further testament to how deep this team is with capable scorers off the bench. While Alex Caruso continues to be ‘questionable' and Chet Holmgren works on returning from injury, players continue to step up and turn in big performances when they matter.

Expand Tweet



The energy on this team is certainly contagious and it all starts with their MVP candidate in Gilgeous-Alexander. Second-year man Cason Wallace has also had to step up due to injuries as he's seen a big bump in his minutes per game. However, he'll need to produce more in terms of his scoring to go along with his strong efforts on the defensive floor.

Final Bucks-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Bucks managed to beat the Thunder 97-81 during their first meeting this season as Milwaukee managed to contain Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to just 21 points on the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo flourished during the matchup but may see a tougher look with Isaiah Hartenstein clogging up the paint and scooping rebounds.

The true test will come in the point guard matchup as both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Damian Lillard are averaging over 25 points per game. If Giannis Antetokounmpo is able to offset the production and score 30+ points, the Bucks could have a great chance to stifle the Thunder with their defense.

We should be in for another close game, and while the Milwaukee Bucks have been rolling as of late, the Thunder are one of the league's best covering teams at 30-18 ATS. They're also coming into this game with an added day of rest and the Bucks could be fatigued given their injury report and back-to-back road games. Let's roll with the Thunder to cover the spread at home in this one.

Final Bucks-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -9 (-110)