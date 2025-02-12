ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks (29-24) travel to face the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-24) in a compelling cross-conference matchup on Wednesday night. Both teams are looking to build momentum as they jockey for playoff positioning in their respective conferences. The Bucks' star guard Damian Lillard will have to put the team on his back against the stout Minnesota defense in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, which ranks fourth in points allowed per game. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards aims to continue his stellar play, coming off a 44-point performance in his last outing. With both teams evenly matched on paper, this contest could come down to execution in the clutch. Expect an intense battle as these playoff contenders clash at the Target Center.

Here are the Bucks-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Timberwolves Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Minnesota Timberwolves: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA League Pass

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks are poised to secure a victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, despite the absence of their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks have demonstrated remarkable resilience and offensive firepower in recent games, as evidenced by their impressive 135-127 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Damian Lillard has stepped up magnificently in Giannis' absence, showcasing his ability to take over games with a season-high 43-point performance against the 76ers. The addition of Kyle Kuzma to the lineup has provided the Bucks with another versatile scoring option and improved their rebounding prowess. This newfound depth, combined with the sharpshooting of Gary Trent Jr., who contributed 23 points in the recent victory, gives Milwaukee a multi-faceted offensive attack that will be difficult for the Timberwolves to contain.

Defensively, the Bucks have shown signs of improvement, particularly in their ability to protect the rim and contest shots effectively. While Minnesota's Anthony Edwards has been on a tear lately, scoring 44 points against the Cavaliers, the Bucks' defensive strategy and the combined efforts of their perimeter defenders should be able to limit his impact. Additionally, the Timberwolves have struggled with consistency in their three-point shooting, ranking 26th in corner three-point percentage. This weakness plays into the hands of Milwaukee's defensive scheme, which can focus on protecting the paint and forcing Minnesota into less efficient shots. With their momentum from recent victories, they are well-positioned to outpace the Timberwolves and secure a crucial win in this mid-week matchup.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves are poised to secure a victory against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, riding the momentum of their recent strong performances. The Timberwolves have been on a tear lately, boasting a 7-3 record in their last 10 games and showcasing an impressive offensive output, averaging 118.4 points per game during this stretch. Their balanced attack, led by the dynamic Anthony Edwards, who's been consistently getting to the free-throw line and maintaining his three-point threat, has made them a formidable opponent. The Timberwolves' improved offensive rating, particularly against top-tier defenses, demonstrates their ability to perform under pressure46.

Defensively, the Timberwolves have been solid, ranking 7th in defensive rating over their last 10 games. This defensive prowess, combined with their home-court advantage at the Target Center, where they've won their last three games, gives them a significant edge. The Bucks, on the other hand, have been struggling defensively, allowing at least 123 points in six of their last eight games. With the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is reportedly out through the All-Star break, the Bucks will be missing their defensive anchor and offensive catalyst. The Timberwolves' improved free throw rate, coupled with their ability to exploit the Bucks' recent defensive woes, positions them well to capitalize on Milwaukee's vulnerabilities and secure a win in this mid-week matchup.

Final Bucks-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

In a highly anticipated clash, the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to edge out the Milwaukee Bucks in a close contest. Anthony Edwards will continue his hot streak, exploiting the Bucks' recent defensive struggles. The Timberwolves' balanced offense and improved free-throw rate will prove crucial. While Damian Lillard will put up a valiant effort for Milwaukee, the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo will be too significant to overcome. Minnesota's home-court advantage and defensive improvements will help contain the Bucks' perimeter threats. Expect a back-and-forth battle, but the Timberwolves' momentum and more complete lineup will ultimately secure them a narrow victory covering the spread at home on Wednesday night.

Final Bucks-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -6 (-110), Under 224.5 (-110)