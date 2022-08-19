The Buffalo Bills began their preseason with a last-second 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. The Super Bowl favorites erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit and Tyler Bass nailed a field goal as time expired to lift Buffalo to victory. It wasn’t pretty, but the Bills began their promising season with a W and now return to action this Saturday against the Denver Broncos. It’s time to make some Bills preseason predictions for this second exhibition game.

The Bills will look a little more like their regular-season selves this week, as head coach Sean McDermott will play the majority of his starters for a “healthy amount.”

“Getting out there and getting in the flow of a regular game, going through warmups, getting out there and executing and doing what we’ve been practicing in practice,” McDermott said in a press conference. “Obviously, you want to score points, but just executing out there. Josh will be hearing a new voice (OC Ken Dorsey) in his ear as well, so there’s a lot we want to put into practice in a game that we’ve been practicing.”

The game against Denver will be key for Buffalo’s starters to prepare for the season. At the same time, it’s also important for players who are fighting to make the final roster. With that said, let’s make a few bold predictions about what could happen on Saturday when the Bills and Broncos get together for this preseason tilt.

Buffalo Bills Preseason Week 2 Predictions

4. The Bills get five or more sacks

Buffalo’s defensive front was buzzing against Indianapolis. The Bills registered four sacks against the Colts, along with six quarterback hits and six tackles for loss. A team that finished with 42 sacks last season picked up right where it left off.

The Bills should get after the quarterback once again against the Broncos. Buffalo is playing its starters while Denver will likely stick with its backups, giving the Bills an even greater advantage. The Bills also have former Bronco Von Miller on their roster now, and he’ll be eager to show out against his old team.

3. Duke Johnson returns a kick for a touchdown

Johnson played a sneakily strong game for the Bills last week. He didn’t do anything too special on offense, but he excelled as a kick returner. The veteran running back returned two kicks for 58 yards, including a huge 43-yard return in the first quarter.

This week, Johnson could take one all the way back. The Bills had one of the best return teams last season, but never took a kickoff to the house. They already improved their return team by adding Johnson, but he still has not guaranteed his roster spot. Running a kickoff back would go a long way towards securing him a full-time roster spot.

2. The Bills hold the Broncos under 250 total yards

Despite the Bills giving up five turnovers against the Colts, they still pulled out the win thanks to a strong defense. Buffalo held Indy to 288 yards of total offense, plus forced two turnovers of their own. They were particularly strong against the pass, allowing just 4.6 yards per attempt.

Going up against the Broncos, the Bills should be even better on defense. Denver’s ground game had a miserable showing against Dallas with just 39 yards. They fared better through the air with 285 yard, but the Bills’ strong pass defense should be able to contain the Broncos.

Buffalo should be able to hold Denver under 250 yards of total offense. With the starters seeing the field again, the league’s best total defense should pick up right where it left off last season.

1. Josh Allen scores at least two touchdowns

While the Bills’ star quarterback will play on Saturday, how long he plays for remains a mystery. McDermott implied that the starters will see the field for a quarter, and that’s more than enough time for Allen to make his mark.

Allen was a touchdown machine last season, and at just 26 years old, he isn’t slowing down any time soon. He will also have most or all of his offensive weapons alongside him, making the Bills a scary force. Even with limited snaps, Allen should be able to score at least two touchdowns thanks to his amazing talent.