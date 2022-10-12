Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs is the most anticipated game of the 2022 NFL season. The game is on Sunday at 4:25 pm ET and should be one of the most-watched games of the NFL season. Ahead of Bills-Chiefs, let’s make some bold Bills Week 6 predictions.

The last time the Bills and Chiefs met, Josh Allen and the Bills were 13 seconds away from reaching a second consecutive AFC Championship Game. Then Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce marched down the field tied the game, got the ball in overtime, and won the game without ever giving Josh Allen the ball back.

Last season’s playoff game broke the hearts of Bills Mafia, and now Buffalo is out for revenge. Both teams are 4-1 heading into this matchup. And when these squads play their best, they look like the class of the NFL. However, both teams are capable of putting up stinkers, as they did in Week 3 when the Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins, and the Chiefs lost to the Indianapolis Colts.

One of these teams will improve to 5-1 after this game and be in a perfect position to gain home-field advantage in the AFC come playoff time. With that in mind, here are a few bold Bills Week 6 predictions.

4. Patrick Mahomes will exploit the Bills’ weakened secondary

It’s not the boldest Bills Week 6 prediction to say that this game should be a track meet between the two best offenses in the league. But one thing to watch out for is Patrick Mahomes throwing for a ton of yards to his wide receivers against the Bills’ banged-up secondary.

In one of the first pieces of good news for the Bills secondary this season, All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White returned to practice finally following his knee injury on Thanksgiving night last season. However, he won’t be back for this game.

The Bills defensive backfield will also be without All-Pro safety Micah Hyde, who is out for the season with a neck injury, and rookie CB Christian Benford is likely still out with a hand injury.

This is all good news for Mahomes, who is spreading the ball out amongst his WRs more this year than last when Hill was his top outside target by far. The KC QB has three wideouts (JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman) with double-digit receptions so far this season, and those players should add to their totals on Sunday.

3. The Bills D will shut down TE Travis Kelce

The biggest priority for the Buffalo defense during the Bills-Chiefs game on Sunday will be shutting down tight end Travis Kelce. The superstar pass-catcher had an incredible game on Monday night vs. the Raiders in Week 5, catching seven balls for 25 yards and a career-high four touchdown passes.

The good news for the Bills is that they have the premier tight end stopper in the NFL, linebacker Matt Milano.

#Bills LB Matt Milano Consistently showing up on the tape. Sees it fast (run/pass keys). Clean lines to the ball. Wrap-up tackler in space. Can pressure/impact passing situations. He’s a Top 5 ILB. pic.twitter.com/HeqrrngWfb — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) October 6, 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers TE Zach Gentry has the most yards this season against the Bills with 43, and the defense has held excellent players at the position like Mark Andrews, Tyler Higbee, and Mike Gesicki, all under 40 yards receiving.

Kelce is by far the best of this bunch, but with Milano on the job, the Chiefs TE will have a frustrating day on Sunday, too.

2. The game will be on Josh Allen’s shoulders — or legs, really

Not that the Bills were planning on pounding the ball up the middle with Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, and James Cook in the Bills-Chiefs game anyway, but Buffalo could have an even tougher time running than usual at Arrowhead.

The Chiefs D ranks 24th in the league overall but has given up the third-fewest rushing yards (418) this season. Part of that is facing a league-low 103 attempts, but part of it is that with a stout defensive line, the team is good at defending the run.

The Chiefs are also a top-10 team when it comes to sacks (13) this season, so they should be able to pressure Allen at points in this game as well.

However, this isn’t to say that the Bills running attack won’t be a major factor in this game. The Chiefs’ last three opponents have featured statues at quarterback, with Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, and Derek Carr offering no real threat to run. Justin Herbert didn’t threaten the Chiefs defense with his legs either in Week 3. He came away with just two rushing attempts for one yard.

Allen is the Bills leading rusher this season, with 225 yards on the ground. Against a solid Chiefs pass rush, look for Allen’s legs to make a huge difference in this game.

1. Bills 42, Chiefs 36

Five years into the Patrick Mahomes Era, the Chiefs are almost like a great NBA team at this point. They know they’re making the playoffs, and everything in the regular season is simply a tune-up for that championship push.

On the other sideline in the Bills-Chiefs game, Buffalo still has that bitter taste in its mouth from the crushing playoff defeat last season. They are the team that has something to prove and, at least for now, will be the team that proves it on Sunday.

The final bold Bills Week 6 prediction is that, in a hint of poetic justice, the Bills flip the script from last year and win by the exact same score the Chiefs beat them by in the 2021 playoffs, 42-36.