Along with the Buffalo Bills secondary in an injury flux, quarterback Josh Allen isn’t resting on the team’s regular-season win over the Chiefs. With a Buffalo Bills AFC Championship game scheduled against the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s time to reveal a Super Bowl entrant. Ahead of the Bills-Chiefs game, we’ll be making our Bills AFC Championship predictions.

Buffalo earned its spot with a tight 27-25 win over the Ravens. Kansas City got to this point by knocking off the Texans. As everybody around the NFL knows, it’s Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes in a battle of two of the best quarterbacks in the league.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are favored by 1.5, but many observers think the Bills have the better team — and, yes, the better quarterback.

Bills QB Josh Allen will total over 300 yards of offense

This is saying a lot because the Chiefs’ defense is stout. Allen will likely need 50-plus rushing yards to get to this total, but look for him to run early and often. There’s no holding back. This is Allen’s best shot to reach the Super Bowl. And if he fails here, he may find himself permanently lacking — a spot Lamar Jackson may wind up occupying.

The Chiefs are desperate to stop Allen on third down. Every time he keeps a drive alive, the Chiefs chances of winning shrink. It’s that important. Reid noted the focus, according to a post on X by Charles Goldman.

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid on what they've learned since the first game vs. the Bills: “You've got to be able to get off the field on third downs. We keep stressing that. Steve (Spagnuolo) does. You've got to get off the field, especially when you work so hard to put yourself in a good position.”

A big problem for the Chiefs is the Bills don’t start first-and-10 like most teams. Like the Eagles in the NFC, the Bills start first-and-9 because of the ability of Allen to convert short-yardage plays on third and fourth downs.

Allen said the Bills have heard enough of the naysayers and are ready to change the narrative, according to a post on X by the NFL.

“All year this team has heard, ‘We got no talent. We're too small. We can't stop the run. We're not good enough to compete.' We've just put our head down and worked hard.”

The Bills will rush for 125-plus yards

No doubt the Bills want to keep Mahomes off the field. Keeping the ball on the ground does that, whether it’s Allen or a running back. Allen said the run game is solid, according to buffalobills.com.

“I think we're having success in the running game,” Allen said. “When your defense forces turnovers like they did tonight, it puts you in favorable position where you don't have to throw that much. We just relied on our backs like we have all year, relied on our O-line, they did a heck of a job. “Do whatever it takes to get a win, that's all that matters.”

The Bills will not turn the ball over

This isn’t a must-have stat, but if it occurs the Bills will likely celebrate at the end. Buffalo has four straight playoff games with zero turnovers, the longest streak in NFL history. Head coach Sean McDermott said it matters.

“It's big,” he said. “Our guys get a chance to watch some of these playoff games, because we played the last two Sundays. And so you're able to watch some of the games before our games and you're seeing games decided rather quickly when the ball is not taken care of.”

McDermott added that his team has carried the right mindset into the postseason, according to buffalobills.com.

“The mindset is what it's all about,” McDermott said. “These guys believed, played to win, and you find a way. Every year's different. There's different reasons for everything — every one of those situations that didn't end up in our favor, and then the same thing tonight.”

“Finishing 10-0 at home this year, just incredible. The environment that our fans build here, every Sunday, it's not like that around the NFL, and we don't take that for granted. It's the city of winners. It really is. It's the city of winners. These people in this town are winners. And I've been here just eight years, but I consider this my hometown. This place is different and the people here are different.”