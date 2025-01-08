The No. 2-seeded Buffalo Bills will make their sixth straight postseason appearance on Sunday when they host the No. 7-seeded Denver Broncos in the Wild Card round. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season, as they did not face each other during the regular season.

The Bills (13-4) had everything locked up heading into last week, allowing them to rest their starters. However, Josh Allen did ensure he kept his starting streak alive in a 23-16 loss to the New England Patriots.

The Broncos (10-7) didn’t have the luxury of resting players. They faced a must-win situation against their division rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. Luckily for Denver, the Chiefs had already secured their postseason plans and rested most of their starters. The result was a dominant 38-0 victory for the Broncos, which secured the final No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs, fending off the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals.

While the Broncos and their fans are likely thrilled to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, this is routine for the Bills. However, advancing past the Wild Card round has often been a hurdle for Buffalo. This game marks the starting point of the Bills’ journey to return to the Super Bowl.

Now, let’s dive into our Bills bold predictions versus the Broncos in the Wild Card round.

Josh Allen throws for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns

For those who don’t know, Josh Allen has been nothing short of phenomenal in the playoffs. While the Bills have struggled to advance beyond the divisional round during his tenure, it certainly hasn’t been due to his performance.

In 10 playoff appearances, Allen has thrown for 2,723 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just four interceptions, boasting a passer rating of 100.0. On Sunday, he’ll face a tough Broncos defense that has been one of the better units in the league this season. However, Denver traveling to the hostile environment of Buffalo will be a true test of their mettle.

The Broncos have done well keeping opposing quarterbacks in check, allowing only three teams to pass for 300 yards or more this season. Still, Allen has proven time and again that he thrives in big moments. Expect him to throw for over 300 yards and add three touchdowns to his playoff resume on Sunday.

Bills avoid a turnover against Broncos defense

The Broncos head to Buffalo with the No. 8-ranked defense in takeaways, having forced 25 turnovers this season. But here’s the catch: the Bills have committed the fewest turnovers in the league this year, with just eight—six interceptions and two lost fumbles.

If Josh Allen maintains his usual playoff performance and avoids throwing an interception or fumbling, this could mark the sixth game this season where the Broncos fail to force a single turnover.

Keon Coleman makes first career touchdown reception

Many wondered how the Bills would reshape their roster this season after what felt like a mass exodus of top players, particularly at the skill positions—including the trade of Stefon Diggs. With their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Buffalo selected Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman.

Coleman hasn’t quite reached the lofty expectations some had for him, but he’s developed into a solid WR2 for Josh Allen and the Bills. In his rookie campaign, he’s tallied 29 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns. Now, as the playoffs begin, Coleman will look to make a bigger impact—potentially scoring his first postseason touchdown on one of Allen’s passes.

Bills beat Broncos by two scores to advance to AFC Divisional Round

Out of all six Wild Card round games this weekend, the Bills-Broncos matchup has the second-largest spread at 8.5, favoring Buffalo, according to FanDuel.

Much of that is due to Buffalo’s home-field advantage, but it also reflects the challenge Denver faces with rookie quarterback Bo Nix playing in a tough environment. This Broncos team feels like it’s at least a year away from being a serious playoff contender capable of earning a postseason win.

The 8.5-point spread seems reasonable for the Bills to cover as they advance to the Divisional Round, likely winning by two scores.