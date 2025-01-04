As the Buffalo Bills prepare for their Week 18 clash with the New England Patriots, the spotlight turns to Gillette Stadium. Although the AFC playoff picture is mostly set, this divisional matchup offers Buffalo a chance to fine-tune their strategy and make a statement to the rest of the league. Securing a win would not only sustain their momentum heading into the postseason. It would also reinforce their standing as a leading Super Bowl contender. For the Bills, this game isn’t just about ending the regular season on a high note. It’s also about setting the stage for a deep playoff run.

Week 17 Win

Sure, some teams are still battling for playoff berths or seeding. However, Week 18 for the Bills serves as more of a tune-up game. With the No. 2 seed in the AFC already secured, Buffalo has the luxury of resting key players. However, fans can still expect to see the starters for a brief stint before giving way to the backups. Despite the low stakes, Bills fans are eager to see their team finish strong and watch emerging players showcase their talents.

Recall that in Week 17, the Bills clinched the AFC’s No. 2 seed with an emphatic 40-14 victory over the New York Jets. The performance was dominant across all three phases of the game. It exemplified the team’s versatility and depth. Buffalo’s ability to excel in such a comprehensive manner bodes well as they shift their focus to the postseason.

Here are our bold predictions for the Buffalo Bills as they face the New England Patriots in a Week 18 game of the 2024 NFL season.

Josh Allen Plays Briefly

Josh Allen has started an impressive 114 consecutive games. He should make it 115 this weekend. Maintaining this streak is important to him, and Coach Sean McDermott has confirmed that Allen will start. However, his time on the field will be limited. Fans can expect Allen to play for one or two drives before handing over quarterback duties to Mitchell Trubisky. It sets the stage for Allen fans to maybe chant “M-V-P” for Allen to close the season. How many Allen fans will actually be present in Foxborough? We'll see.

Mitch Trubisky Impresses Once Again

Backup quarterbacks seldom get significant playing time. However, Mitchell Trubisky should make the most of his opportunity this weekend. Trubisky is poised to lead the Bills to a commanding 34-10 victory by throwing two touchdown passes and running in a third score. With the starting lineup mostly resting, Trubisky’s ability to step up will shine as he manages the offense efficiently.

Head coach Sean McDermott has also confirmed that Allen’s participation will be brief. The Bills are securely locked into the AFC’s No. 2 seed, allowing McDermott to use this game to rest key players and evaluate depth. Trubisky, who has seen limited action this season with just 53 snaps, will have an extended chance to showcase his skills. His prior experience suggests he’s more than capable of handling the pressure and delivering a strong performance.

McDermott Turns to the Reserves

With the postseason on the horizon, McDermott has hinted at resting starters while giving younger players and reserves a chance to shine. Safety Damar Hamlin, in particular, may see some action to shake off rust before the playoffs. He has been dealing with a rib injury. Rookie second-round safety Cole Bishop is another player to watch. He could use this opportunity to gain valuable experience.

Promising running back Frank Gore Jr is also in line for significant carries if elevated. With the team likely to rest Ty Johnson, James Cook, and Ray Davis, Gore has a chance to prove himself. This game could serve as an audition not only for a larger role with the Bills but also to catch the attention of other teams. If he performs well, it might increase his value as a potential future starter elsewhere.

Bills Secure 14th Win

The Bills have reached 13 wins in a season five times in franchise history, including this year. Notable seasons include their back-to-back 13-win campaigns in 1990 and 1991 and more recent successes in 2020 and 2022. However, they have never reached 14 wins in a single season. That milestone is within reach this weekend as they face the New England Patriots.

Buffalo is poised to make history with a dominant performance, securing their 14th victory in a decisive 34-10 win. This achievement not only underscores their consistency but also sets a franchise benchmark as they head into the postseason as one of the NFL’s most formidable teams.

Looking Ahead

As the Bills wrap up their regular season, the focus shifts from individual milestones and game-day performances to their ultimate goal: a Super Bowl championship. Week 18 represents more than just another win; it’s a chance for Buffalo to sharpen their edge, evaluate their depth, and enter the playoffs firing on all cylinders. With their roster depth, star power, and coaching acumen, the Bills are well-positioned to make a deep playoff run. If they continue playing with the intensity and balance they’ve displayed all season, the Lombardi Trophy could very well find its way to Buffalo for the first time in franchise history.