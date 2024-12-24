Sitting in second place in the AFC after their narrow 24-21 victory against the New England Patriots, there's a pathway to the No. 1 seed for the Buffalo Bills. And with the debate on resting starters in the final week of the season before the playoffs, Bills head coach Sean McDermott wasn't ready to give a definitive answer, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg on X.

“Sean McDermott on potentially resting starters if No. 1 seed is out of reach: ‘Fair question. I think we're really were in the mode of taking it one day at a time right now. May know a little bit more later in the week. And if that comes up we'll kind of dive into that then,' ” Getzenberg wrote.

Now, while this is a bit of a nothing burger from McDermott, it's partially because of how fluid the situation is.

The Bills can't logistically be in first place in the AFC after a win in Week 17, meaning they'll likely play their starters in the final game of the regular season.

Bills, Sean McDermott battling for No. 1 seed in AFC ahead playoffs

After a game that the Bills would've liked to be less competitive than it was, they'll be seeing the Patriots again in Week 18.

However, depending on how the AFC shakes out in Week 17, McDermott and the Bills might have to spend extra time preparing for the Patriots so they don't miss out on first place due to a lapse in the final week of the regular season.

Going into Week 17, the Bills are chasing the 14-1 Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Having beaten the Chiefs in Week 11, they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker— if it came down to that.

The Chiefs end their season taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5) and the Denver Broncos (9-6), two other teams eager to make a playoff run in 2024. Although the Steelers already punched their tickets, the Broncos remain in the playoff hunt.

So, based solely on how these two teams end their season on paper, the Bills' path to the No. 1 seed appears easier.

And if Buffalo wants that No. 1 seed— which they likely do— resting their starters appears to be out of the question for McDermott's crew.