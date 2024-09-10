The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills will reignite their rivalry on Thursday night. With Week 2 in fantasy football starting with this key matchup, your start and sit decisions are important.

These AFC East rivals kicked off their seasons with wins and helped many fantasy football teams start 1-0. Josh Allen and the Bills pulled off a second-half comeback to beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-28. He was one of the highest-scoring quarterbacks with four total touchdowns and 303 total yards.

After Tyreek Hill and Calais Campbell started the day in handcuffs, the Dolphins eeked out a win over the Jaguars in Week 1. Hill popped an 80-yard touchdown reception on his way to a 130-yard performance. They now host the Bills' high-flying offense and stout defense.

Which players should you put in your lineup and which should stay on the bench for Thursday night? Let's find out in the Dolphins-Bills Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Bills-Dolphins fantasy football Start ‘Em

Josh Allen (BUF) and Tua Tagovailoa (MIA)

Each of these quarterbacks had excellent performances in Week 1. With short rest and Allen's injury concerns, both offenses could take a step down but they are still worth starting. As two of the top fantasy football quarterbacks in the league, Tagovailoa and Allen should be auto-starts no matter what the matchup is.

Keon Coleman (BUF)

The Bills lost Stefon Diggs in the offseason and have replaced him with rookie Keon Coleman. He led the team in receiving yards in Week 1 with 51 but did not find paydirt. The Dolphins allowed a first-career touchdown to Brian Thomas Jr last week and Coleman has a great chance at repeating that on Thursday.

De'Von Achane (MIA)

The Dolphins struggled to run the ball in Week 1, meaning their running backs are bench options for the Thursday night game. Achane is still a great fantasy football option and should be in your lineup. The Bills allowed 83 yards and a touchdown to James Conner last week and Achane could eclipse that number.

Bills-Dolphins Sit ‘Em

Raheem Mostert (MIA)

While Achane is a starting option, you should wait until adding Raheem Mostert to your fantasy football lineup. The veteran was held to 19 total yards in Week 1 and could bust again against the Bills. With so many options in the backfield, it is hard to know which one will pop in a particular game. This will not be the night Mostert leads them.

Dawson Knox (BUF)

Both Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid were held to one reception in the Bills' Week 1 game. As two fantasy football favorites, managers should consider benching both players. Knox is a player you should bench because he will likely fall behind the younger Kincaid in targets in Week 2.

Buffalo Defense/Special Teams (BUF)

Any team playing the Dolphins should be a stay away for your defense/special teams spot. They picked up four sacks and a fumble in Week 1 but Miami usually does not have the same type of turnovers. They did not turn the ball over in their Week 1 game. The Bills are missing Matt Milano and could get torn up in yardage and points in Week 2.