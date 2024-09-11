The AFC East was run by the New England Patriots for around two decades. That is no longer the case, and the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are now two of the biggest powerhouses in the NFL. Their rivalry will be put to the test in the first official Thursday Night Football game of the season. In this article, we are going to explain how you can watch their game.

When and where is the Bills vs. Dolphins game?

The Bills and Dolphins have one of the best rivalries in the NFL, so the game in Miami Gardens, Florida, will surely be a little extra hostile, especially considering these two teams are vying for division supremacy this season. The game hosted by the Dolphins will be at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 12.

How to watch Thursday Night Football

This season, Thursday Night Football games are played on Amazon Prime Video. If you are outside of the local Miami market, then there is no television option for watching the game. Instead, you will have to stream it live.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 12 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Odds: Dolphins -2.5 | O/U 48.5

Bills storylines

Although the Bills and Dolphins are both great teams stacked with talent, Buffalo has had Miami's number in recent seasons. Not only have the Bills won four straight against the division rival, but they've won 11 of the last 12 meetups. Josh Allen, particularly, thrives against Miami.

The Bills signal caller already has 38 total touchdowns against the Dolphins, which has contributed to him becoming one of the clear-cut best quarterbacks in the NFL. Allen actually doesn't have as much talent around him as usual this year, though. Cap space problems forced Buffalo to move on from a number of key contributors, including two of Allen's favorite pass-catching weapons, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Additionally, the team moved on from Jordan Poyer, Tre'Davious White, and Micah Hyde on the defensive end. None of that mattered in Week 1, as Allen proved he can win on his own. Allen scored four total touchdowns as he led his team to a victory where the offense put up 34 points.

None of his receivers had over 51 receiving yards, though. The team will need one of Curtis Samuel, Keon Coleman, or Khalil Shakir to emerge as a star, as Allen shouldn't have to carry such a heavy burden all season long if the Bills want to reach the Super Bowl.

That is a feat the team hasn't accomplished with Allen under center yet, and the Bills will need to find more postseason success if they want to continue to be looked at as one of the elite teams in the NFL. Of course, the postseason is a ways away, but winning division games is vital to securing a high seed in the playoffs.

Dolphins storylines

Even with all of the winning the Bills have had against the Dolphins recently, winning won't be easy for the team as they head down to Miami. Buffalo's defensive secondary took the biggest hit in the offseason, and Miami has the talent to take advantage.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle form arguably the best receiving duo in the league, which gives Tua Tagovailoa a stacked receiving corps. The deep threats beat teams with their speed deep down the field, and they will surely look to take advantage of the Bills' secondary in Week 2.

Hill, in particular, has been the center of discussion recently. Prior to his seven-catch, 130 yards, one touchdown performance in Week 1, Hill was pulled over and detained just hours before kickoff. The incident was caught on tape, and many criticized how the whole situation was handled by both Hill and the police officers involved. Regardless, Hill proved that he is still the best receiver in football, even after the scary events leading up to his first game of the season.

The Dolphins offense isn't all about the passing attack, though. They also have De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert in the backfield. The backfield led the team to a league-leading 27 rushing touchdowns last season. Unfortunately, both running backs are dealing with injuries heading into the matchup with the Bills.

Neither player has practiced so far this week due to ankle and chest injuries, respectively, and that is far from ideal in a shortened week. Regardless, these two offenses are high-powered, so you can expect a shootout to start off football action in Week 2. The Dolphins will enter the game with a little extra motivation. Not only do they have Hill's back after the events last Sunday, but they are also coming off of a thrilling victory. Their Week 1 game came down to the wire, and it ended with a game-winning kick by Jason Sanders.