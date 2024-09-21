The Buffalo Bills Week 3 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football will have huge implications for the AFC this season. So, ahead of the Bills-Jaguars game, let’s make some bold Bills Week 3 predictions.

Josh Allen and the Bills are coming off a 31-10 beatdown of their AFC East rival Miami Dolphins that moved them to 2-0 on the season. That game was the Thursday Night Football feature in Week 2, so playing on a Monday gives the Bills 10 days rest. This schedule oddity is interesting as last season, the Bills had the misfortune of traveling to London to play a well-acclimated Jaguars team in their second consecutive game across the pond.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars come into this game in desperation mode as losses to the Dolphins and Cleveland Browns to start the campaign have dropped them to 0-2. Starting a season 0-3 would crush their playoff chances as just four NFL teams have started with three-straight losses and made the playoffs since 1990.

So, as the Bills fight to stay undefeated and the Jaguars scratch and claw for their playoff lives, let’s get right into our bold Bills Week 3 predictions.

Josh Allen goes off

Over the course of the first two weeks of the season, the Bills showed that they don’t care how they win, they just want to win.

In Week 1, it was the Josh Allen show, as the superstar quarterback put up 232 passing yards, 39 rushing yards, and scored four touchdowns, with two coming via air and two by ground.

In Week 2, James Cook and the defense stole the show. The running back had 78 yards and two TDs while the D picked off Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored a touchdown of their own.

When the Bills step onto the field on Monday night, the first of the bold Bills Week 3 predictions is that it will once again be Allen who steals the show. Look for the QB to net his first 300-yard passing game of the year, just like Tagovailoa did against the Jags defense in Week 1, throwing for 338 yards.

Allen will have some help, though, which brings us nicely to the next of our bold Bills Week 3 predictions.

Gabriel Davis who?

The national media has been incredibly concerned about the Bills offense this offseason after the team lost its two top wide receivers, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. General manager Brandon Beane replaced them with rookie second-round pick Keon Coleman, free agent signing Curtis Samuel, and the team’s fifth-leading pass-catcher in 2023 Khalil Shakir.

Buffalo will get its shot at Diggs in Week 5, but in Week 3, it is Davis in the defense’s crosshairs as the wideout now plays for the Jaguars.

Through two games, Davis is tied for the team lead in receptions with six and is second in receiving yards with 105. Meanwhile, Allen has spread it all over the field, with 10 Bills pass-catchers having at least two receptions.

This week, the Bills defense will have a little extra motivation to shut down Davis, and star corner Rasul Douglas could draw that job. Even with slot corner Taron Johnson out, the Bills still have a strong enough secondary to limit Davis and rookie WR Brian Thomas Jr.

On the flip side, the Bills offense will have a coming out party for its skill players in bigger roles, and at least two, if not three, of Coleman, Shakir, and tight end Dalton Kincaid will have at least 75 yards and a touchdown.

Bills 35, Jaguars 20

It’s undeniable that the Bills have been the better over the last few years. That said, the Jaguars have won the last two meetings. Jacksonville won 25-20 in London in 2023 and took down the Bills 9-6 in a strange, low-scoring game in Duval County in 2021.

So, do the Jaguars just have the Bills number?

Outside of his first three meetings with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, no team has beaten Allen three times in a row. And the Jaguars certainly won't be the next team to do so. The Bills are on a mission to prove they are one of the best teams in the NFL again this year, and on Monday Night Football, they will make another statement on national TV, just like they did last week against the Dolphins.

The last of the bold Bills Week 3 predictions is that Buffalo wins this one comfortably, 35-20.