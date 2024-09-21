ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will head to Orchard Park to face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. It's Monday Night Football, and we're ready to share our NFL odds series and make a Jaguars-Bills prediction and pick.

Last weekend, the Jaguars lost 18-13 to the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium. There are many reasons for the Jaguars to panic after another loss. Trevor Lawrence was mediocre, going 14 for 30 with 220 yards passing while rushing twice for 45 yards. Meanwhile, Travis Etienne Jr. rushed 13 times for 52 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for six yards. Brian Thomas Jr. had two catches for 94 yards. Overall, the offense managed 18 first downs and went 3 for 9 on third downs while finishing with 323 total yards. They also allowed four sacks.

The defense had two sacks, with one each by Foyesade Oluokin and Josh Hines-Allen. Yet, they could not force a single turnover but did force two sacks.

The Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 31-10. Josh Allen went 13 for 19 with 139 yards passing and one touchdown. Ultimately, James Cook rushed 11 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Khalil Shakir had five catches for 54 yards. Overall, the offense finished with 13 first downs while going 3 for 9 on third downs. The Bills also had 247 total yards. But the offensive line was clean, not allowing a sack.

The defense had two sacks and forced three turnovers. But the scariest moment came when Damar Hamlin tackled Tua Tagovailoa, causing him another concussion and forcing him out of the game.

The Jaguars lead the head-to-head series 10-9. These teams played at Orchard Park last season, with the Jaguars stealing the game 25-20. The Bills are 5-3 over eight home games against the Jaguars.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jaguars-Bills Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +198

Buffalo Bills: -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 45.5 (-115)

Under: 45.5 (-105)

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bills

Time: 7:31 PM ET/4:31 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jaguars need to turn around their season now. Unfortunately, they slipped in the first game against the Miami Dolphins and then stumbled in the home opener against the Browns. This leaves them scrambling against a far better opponent on the road in front of millions of people.

Lawrence has struggled and passed for 382 yards and one touchdown while rushing three times for 53 yards. Meanwhile, Etienne has rushed 25 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns while losing a fumble. Tank Bigsby has rushed 12 times for 73 yards. Thomas has six receptions for 141 yards and one touchdown. Likewise, Gabe Davis has six catches for 105 yards.

The defense has been solid. Travon Walker has generated three solo tackles and two sacks. Also, Hines-Allen has tallied three solo tackles and one sack. Arik Armstrong has added three solo tackles. However, the Jags still haven't had an interception yet.

The Jaguars will cover the spread if they can establish the run and get Etienne going, garnering over 100 yards on the ground. Then, they need to stop Allen and Cook.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bills are 2-0 after overcoming the first two games. Significantly, the offense has done well, and the defense came to play against the Dolphins.

Allen has passed for 371 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 11 times for 41 yards and two scores. Ultimately, expect him to be the focal point of this offense again. Cook is also extraordinary, rushing 30 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns while catching four passes for 49 yards. Meanwhile, Shakir has eight catches for 96 yards. Keon Coleman has been solid, with four catches for 51 yards in his short career, while Dalton Kincaid has five receptions for 44 yards.

The defense has been good. Von Miller has four solo tackles and two sacks. Greg Rousseau has also added eight solo tackles and three sacks. Oliver has three solo tackles and one sack, while Ja'Marcus Ingram has tallied one solo tackle and two interceptions.

The Bills will cover the spread if Allen can spread the ball and Cook can get the engine running all over the field. Then, the defense must pressure Lawrence and make him panic, causing him to throw the ball to them.

Final Jaguars-Bills Prediction & Pick

The Jaguars and Bills are 1-1 against the spread so far. But the Jags are 1-0 against the spread on the road, while the Bills are 0-1 against the spread at home. Looking at these teams should scream that a blowout is going to happen. Yet, there are other factors to consider. The Jags are 0-2 and will be desperate. Moreover, they recently beat the Bills at Orchard Park. This stadium does not intimidate them. Expect the Jaguars to give the Bills everything they got. While the Bills might persevere, it won't be the runaway they enjoyed against Miami.

Final Jaguars-Bills Prediction & Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars: +4.5 (-105)