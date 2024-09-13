Not only did the Bills dominate the Miami Dolphins 31-10 in their Week 2 matchup, but Josh Allen also tied an NFL record in the process. With the victory, Allen has climbed up to 7-0 on Thursday Night football, tying Carson Wentz's own record for most wins without a loss by a quarterback in the Super Bowl era. The Bills also still looked as deadly as they were a season ago, despite trading Stefon Diggs and letting go of other veteran players.

“Josh Allen is now 7-0 on Thursdays which ties Carson Wentz for the most wins without a loss by a QB in the Super Bowl era,” per a post from Alaina Getzenberg on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 2: Bills vs. Dolphins

In their Week 2 victory, two-time Pro Bowl QB Josh Allen went 13 for 19, with 139 passing yards and one touchdown. The Bills also got three touchdowns from James Cook and another TD from the defense, which hounded Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who unfortunately suffered a concussion after a hard hit from Damar Hamlin.

This terrible injury cast a fog of doubt on the Dolphins' future as they evaluate their quarterback, mindful of his past concussion history. This history has also caused some fans and analysts to call for his retirement, for the sake of his health after football.

During the game, the Bills' defense picked Tagovailoa off three times, practically sealing the game with a pick-six. With a record of 2-0, the team asserted that the AFC East still runs through them, and that their Super Bowl window remains open.

Moreover, this team might simply have the Dolphins' number, as their starting QB owns a 12-2 record against Miami during his career, including a sweep of the Dolphins last season to claim their fourth straight divisional championship.

Allen himself is dealing with a hand injury, which he suffered in their Week 1 game versus the Arizona Cardinals. Based on his performance, his hand didn't seem to bother him much, which should ease concerns from Bills fans.

The secret

What's the secret sauce? Josh Allen says it's their unselfishness on the field.

“Our defense played extremely well today… On our side of the field, anytime we have that, the stats aren't gonna look great for you. But the scoreboard will,” he said in a postgame interview, via ClutchPoints.

The Bills will enjoy a ten-day break before hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football in Week 3. Can they keep the streak going?