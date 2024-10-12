The Buffalo Bills' Week 6 Monday Night Football showdown with the New York Jets has huge AFC East implications. The winner of this game will have a leg up on the division crown a third of the way through the 2024 NFL season. Ahead of this Bills-Jets matchup, we’ll be making some bold Bills Week 6 predictions.

The big news ahead of the Bills-Jets Week 6 game is that New York fired head coach Robert Saleh this week. Time will tell if this was the right long-term move, but what the Jets may have Monday is the new coach bump. While firing your coach midseason rarely results in a playoff berth, teams that do this often play much better or even win the game in the first week after the firing. This should be a concern for the Bills.

And the Bills don’t need more concerns. Coming off two straight losses, the team has plenty of its own issues on offense (can’t pass), defense (can’t stop the run), special teams (shaky kicker), and with its head coach (horrible late-game decision-making).

After this Monday Night Football tilt, the Bills will either be alone in first place in the AFC East and back on the right track or in a two or even three-way tie atop the division with massive problems to solve. Which will it be? Let’s make our guesses with these bold Bills Week 6 predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Josh Allen looks human once again

The first time the Bills and Jets met last season will go down as history as the game where future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury four plays into his Jets career. However, what Bills fans will remember is that despite suffering that blow, Zach Wilson came in and led his team to victory, mostly thanks to Josh Allen’s three interceptions to Jets safety Jordan Whitehead.

Allen often struggles with the Jets defense. He is 7-4 all-time against Gang Green but 2-2 in the last two seasons. In addition to the 2023 Week 1 fiasco, he also lost in Week 9 of 2022 in a game the Jets D held him to 18-of-34 passing for 205 yards with two interceptions, no touchdowns, and five sacks.

This week, Allen gets the Jets D with a new head coach coming off two weeks where he’s gone for a total of 25-of-59 for 311 yards with one touchdown. He also may be coming off one or even two unreported concussions.

After losing Stephen Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason, the Bills offense hasn’t fully gelled.

Rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman has shown flashes but is inconsistent, Khalil Shakir is consistent but injured, and tight end Dalton Kincaid hasn’t made the second-year leap the Bills have hoped for.

Running back James Cook has been great, but he’s banged up now, too, and the lack of game-breaking weapons has shown up big the last two weeks. Against the Jets defense, this lack of weapons will show up again, and when Allen tries to press against this team, we know what happens.

Bills 27, Jets 28

If you’ve ever read these Bills bold predictions pieces before, you know that the sections usually go bold prediction, bold prediction, final score prediction. However, the final old Bills Week 6 prediction comes after the final whistle blows.

As for the game, this is a perfect storm of bad news for the Bills. The Jets have a new head coach bump, a strong running game, and one of the best defenses around. This all adds up to a Jets win in primetime that will send the Bills into a tailspin.

Buffalo is one of the most talented teams in the league with one of the best quarterbacks, so losing three in a row seems unfathomable. That said, the NFL is a week-to-week league, and this week the odds are stacked against the Bills.

Dropping to 3-3 on the season isn’t a death blow by any means, especially in a weak AFC East. Still, three consecutive losses will put a spotlight on Sean McDermott.

Sean McDermott’s seat gets incredibly hot

Josh Allen is 28 years old and is in his seventh NFL season. If all goes well, he has another decade in the league, but even in the best-case scenario, he has half that time or less in his prime.

The star QB has only had one coach in his career. That coach is defensive-minded and has never helped his signal-caller get to the Super Bowl. Is that as much Allen’s fault as it is McDermott’s? Sure. But there are dozens of NFL coaches who could potentially lead a team to the Super Bowl while there is only one Allen.

The Bills are wasting the prime of Allen’s career with a defensive head coach who is now making bad in-game decisions like he did in Week 5 when he called three-straight passes with the game on the line against the Houston Texans.

It’s time for a change in Buffalo and this loss, while bad, will help that along.

McDermott is not a bad coach by any means, but he is not the one that Allen and the Bills need right now, and the sooner Terry Pegula realizes that the better off the Bills will be.