It is Saturday afternoon MACtion as Buffalo visits Akron. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Buffalo-Akron prediction and pick.

Buffalo enters the game at 4-3 on the year but is tied for second in the MAC with a 2-1 conference record. They upset Northern Illinois, who was ranked at the time after their victory over Notre Dame. They also beat Toledo. After a late loss to Western Michigan, Buffalo faced Ohio last time out. They would fall 47-16.

Meanwhile, Akron comes into the game sitting at 2-6 on the year. After starting 0-2, they would beat Colgate. They would then lose four more games in a row, but last time out, they would get their first FCS win. Akron faced Eastern Michigan and would take the 18-0 lead in the first half. Eastern Michigan would make the comeback, taking the 21-18 lead in the fourth quarter. Akron would score with 3:59 left in the game and would win 25-21.

Why Buffalo Could Cover The Spread/Win

Buffalo has been led on offense by CJ Ogbonna this year. He has completed 113 of 201 passes for 1,317 yards and eight scores. He has just two interceptions but has been sacked 17 times. Still, Ogbonna has been solid in the running game, running for 103 yards and three touchdowns. In the receiving game, Victor Snow has led the way. He has 30 receptions this year, with 375 yards, and three touchdowns. Snow has also run the ball for two touchdowns. JJ Jenkins has also been solid, with 17 receptions for 225 yards and a score. Taji Johnson rounds out the top receivers. He has 14 receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

In the running game, Al-Jay Henderson has led the way. He has run the ball 83 times for 455 yards and three touchdowns. Further, Jacquez Barksdal has been solid. He has run for 250 yards the year and a touchdown.

Buffalo is 98th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Further, they are 108th in the nation in opponent yards per game. Buffalo is 100th against the run while sitting 98th against the pass. Shaun Dolac has been great for Buffalo this year. He leads the team with 108 tackles this year, while also having three sacks, two passes defended, and two interceptions this year. Further, Kobe Stewart has been solid, coming into the game with five sacks. Buffalo has 13 sacks on the year, while also having ten takeaways.

Why Akron Could Cover The Spread/Win

Akron is led by Ben Finley this year. He has completed 146 of 243 passes for 1,577 yards. He has eight touchdowns this year, but he has struggled with pressure. He has been sacked 15 times while he has thrown eight interceptions on the year. His top target this year has been Adrian Norton. He has 30 receptions for 569 yards and four touchdowns. Further, Bobby Golden has 22 receptions for 338 yards and a score. Tight end Jake Newell has also been solid. He has 27 receptions for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

In the running game, Jordan Simmons leads the way. He has 73 carries on the year for 427 yards and two touchdowns. He is averaging 5.8 yards per carry this year. Also, Charles Kellom has 41 carries for 162 yards this year. He has also brought in 19 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Akron is 123rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 118th in opponent yards per game. They are 101st against the pass and 120th against the rush. Bryan McCoy has led the way with 74 tackles this year while having two pass breakups. Meanwhile, Darrian Lewis is second on the team in tackles, while having four pass breakups and an interception. Further, CJ Nunnally and Bennett Adler both have three sacks this year. Akron has forced eight turnovers while having 12 sacks on the year.

Final Buffalo-Akron Prediction & Pick

Akron has not won two games in conference play since going 4-8 and 2-6 in conference play in 2018. Akron has gone 3-5 against the spread this year but has covered in two of their last three. Meanwhile, Buffalo is 4-4 against the spread this year, and 2-0 when favored this year. While the Buffalo offense has struggled this year, sitting 104th in the nation in points per game, and 120th on third down conversions, Akron has been worse. Akron is 125th in the nation in points per game while sitting 124th in third-down conversions. Buffalo’s offensive unit will be the difference.

Final Buffalo-Akron Prediction & Pick: Buffalo -1.5 (-102)