Missouri hopes to continue its success from last week and enter the SEC schedule with an unbeaten record. Buffalo will be standing in their way, a team that didn't impress many people in their Week 1 victory. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Buffalo-Missouri prediction and pick.

It's a difficult sandwich spot for Buffalo in this game. They dominated Lafayette in the season opener, and will now play UMass and Northern Illinois in the next two games. The Bulls' strength was their running game in the 30-13 win over Lafayette, rushing 208 yards. Jacqez Barksdale was the leading rusher, recording 99 yards and a touchdown. CJ Ogbonna threw for 195 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Missouri shut out Murray State in their opener. Brady Cook will be a big reason for Missouri's success this season, and he started well in the first game with 218 yards and one touchdown. Missouri also had a well-balanced rushing attack, tallying 189 yards. Nate Noel led the way with 48 yards and a touchdown. The Missouri defense was lights out in the season opener, allowing just 85 yards. Missouri has been nearly unbeatable at home, winning 18 of their last 19 non-conference games at Memorial Stadium.

Why Buffalo Could Cover The Spread/Win

Missouri has some big games coming up, the most surprising being next week's contest against Boston College. The Eagles might have felt like one of the easier games on their schedule heading into the season, but they could be a difficult test after defeating Florida State. Missouri could be looking ahead to the Eagles matchup and the start of their SEC schedule, making this game a candidate for a trap for the Tigers. Buffalo likely won't come close to winning this game, but Missouri could get up and sleepwalk to the end. The Tigers sleepwalking through this game could make covering a 34-point spread difficult.

Why Missouri Could Cover The Spread/Win

The number may seem big for this game, but the Missouri defense may not allow Buffalo to score many points. The question is whether you can see Missouri score 35+ points in this game. They handed Murray State a 51-point blowout in the opener, and it may not get any easier for Buffalo. Buffalo barely recorded 400 yards against Lafayette, and they tallied 13 points and 223 yards. Missouri will be a major step up in competition. The Tigers are 7-4 against the spread in their last 11 games when they are favorites by 30 or more points.

The Tigers aren't in a position to be the SEC champions this season, but the expanded playoff could get them an at-large bid if they emerge with a good record. This means they'll want to beat up on their lower opponents. Beating Murray State 51-0 was a good start, and another dominant defensive performance here could give them one of the best non-conference resumes in the country amongst at-large contenders by season's end.

Final Buffalo-Missouri Prediction & Pick

There is no reason to believe in Buffalo after a non-encouraging victory over Lafayette. Missouri will be a step up in competition and they're looking to dominate their non-conference opponents. Take Missouri to continue their success in 30+ point spreads.

Final Buffalo-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Missouri -34.5 (-110)