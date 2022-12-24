By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills faced a huge cold-weather challenge in their Week 16 road game at Chicago, but the visitors were able to assert themselves in the second half and record a 35-13 triumph over the Bills. What the Bills were unable to do following the game was fly back to Buffalo to celebrate their third consecutive AFC East championship.

As bad as the 9-degree temperature and the minus-12 windchill felt for the players on both teams, the Bills received news that Buffalo’s airport would be closed through Monday due to severe weather conditions. As a result, the Bills are staying in Chicago overnight before flying to Rochester, New York Christmas morning.

The Bills have the No. 1 seed in the AFC as the season heads into its final weeks. Their 12-3 record is shared by the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Bills have the tiebreaker because they beat the Chiefs head-to-head earlier in the season.

While the Bills ended up winning by more than 3 touchdowns, they had struggled with the Bears and the weather conditions earlier in the game. Quarterback Josh Allen completed 15 of 26 passes for 172 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he also had 6 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook provided the Bills with a solid ground attack. Singletary carried the ball 12 times for 106 yards and scored on a 33-yard TD run early in the 3rd quarter that gave the Bills a lead they would not relinquish. Cook carried 11 times for 99 yards and scored on a 27-yard burst later in the quarter.

The Buffalo Bills closed out the game with a pair of 4th quarter touchdowns, and then settled down in Chicago for their Christmas Eve and division-clinching festivities.