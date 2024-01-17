The Bills against the Chiefs is about to be a movie

The matchup pop culture fans have all waited for is about to go down. Thanks to the Buffalo Bills' victory over the Steelers, Patrick Mahomes vs Josh Allen will grace our screens on January 21, but so will two other people. Taylor Swift should be in attendance to support Travis Kelce, while Hailee Steinfeld should be there for Josh Allen.

This is a battle of the ages, on and off the field. Social media pages will go crazy, and announcers might get tired of the camera panning to Swift so often. While Steinfeld isn't in the spotlight as much as Taylor Swift is, she's still able to pull her weight. The same is true for their respective boyfriends.

America has a firm grasp of who Travis Kelce is these days thanks to Swift and her Swifties, but not Josh Allen is still a growing household name. Perhaps, if he steals this victory, that will shoot his stardom up. Topping that with a Super Bowl championship should put him and Hailee Steinfeld in the spotlight for the rest of the year. However, let's not forget that Stienfeld is a key member of one of the most popular animated movie franchises today, the Spider-Verse series. While she only provided her voice, it was still enough to give her name a bigger pump.

The Bills are the favorite to win this game, but take that with a grain of salt when Mahomes is on the other side of the line, AZcentral reports. There's no telling what will happen, but this should be a big moment for sports and pop culture enthusiasts.