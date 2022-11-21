Published November 21, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Just over a year ago, Bukayo Saka was verbally abused by England supporters after he missed a crucial penalty in the Euro 2020 final. Fast forward to November 21st and the Arsenal man was making his World Cup debut for the Three Lions and needless to say, he didn’t disappoint. Saka led the way for Gareth Southgate’s side in a 6-2 thrashing of Iran, scoring a brace.

Post-match, Saka gave a heartwarming interview, expressing just how much this performance meant to him following all the backlash he faced only 16 months ago.

Via Connor Humm:

“I can’t describe the feeling of scoring, I feel so happy, so proud. I was ready to give 100% and I did that today.”

Bukayo Saka is one of the Gunners’ important players at club level and he’s already proving to be key for Southgate and England. The youngster’s first goal was absolute class, firing a volley into the top right corner. His second of the day had quality written all over it, finishing up some lovely build-up play with a tidy strike after finding his way around a pair of Iranian defenders.

In the process, Saka became the Three Lions’ third-youngest goal-scorer behind Michael Owen and Jude Bellingham, who bagged England’s first goal on Monday:

Bukayo Saka has scored his first ever World Cup goal. He becomes England’s 3rd youngest goal-scorer at an international tournament: 🥇 Michael Owen – 18 years, 190 days

🥈 Jude Bellingham – 19 years, 146 days

🥉 BUKAYO SAKA – 21 years, 78 days The kids are alright. 👍 pic.twitter.com/MHnav72DiI — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 21, 2022

You better believe the boss will be having Bukayo Saka in the starting XI moving forward following his standout showing on the big stage. England now has three days off before facing the United States on Friday, which should be a much more difficult test than Iran.