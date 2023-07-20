The Chicago Bulls had their fair share of ups and downs during the 2023 NBA Summer League.

The Bulls ended their Summer League run with a record of 3-2. They capped off their July schedule with a win over the Washington Wizards, a game that saw a former first-round selection in guard Dalen Terry score 20 points and make four of his five tries from the 3-point line. Chicago scored an average of 88.6 points per outing, putting them at 22nd in the league behind the New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.

This season, Chicago had a healthy mix of drafted and undrafted talent suit up for its Summer League squad. Center Adama Sanogo and forward Justin Lewis, who signed two-way contracts with the Bulls, both went undrafted in their respective draft classes. Forward Julian Phillips was taken with the No. 35 pick in this year's NBA Draft after a productive season with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Who is one undrafted player who should either make the final roster or sign a two-way contract with the Bulls after their Summer League run?

Javon Freeman-Liberty

Chicago will have plenty of talent at its guard spots heading into next season.

Guards Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, Dalen Terry and Coby White will all be under contract for the Bulls next season, according to sports salaries and contracts website Spotrac. They signed former Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter to a 3-year, $20 million contract. Guard Carlik Jones will be on a non-guaranteed deal for the Bulls during the 2023-24 season.

Still, Freeman-Liberty's performance in the Summer League showed he could have the talent to take a two-way spot for Chicago.

Freeman-Liberty ended his five games in the Summer League with averages of 21.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and one block per contest. He earned a spot on the All-Summer League Second Team, taking spots with Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie and Los Angeles Clippers guard Xavier Moon in the backcourt. He was a consistent bright spot throughout Chicago's five-game July campaign, shining bright as the Bulls fell to the Memphis Grizzlies with a 24-point outing in Cox Pavilion.

Terry and the 23-year-old guard helped guide Chicago to a win over the Wizards last week. Freeman-Liberty hit 50% of his shots from the field and 3-point attempts on his way to a team-leading 24 points in 28 minutes of play. He cut and weaved through Washington's defenders for contested tries at the rim, hit open catch-and-shoot attempts from the perimeter and created enough space to sink shots off the dribble.

Freeman-Liberty went undrafted out in 2022 after two seasons at Valparaiso and two at DePaul. He performed well during the 35 games he suited up for between the G League's regular season and its Winter Showcase. He averaged 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.3 minutes played per contest, highlighted by a 39-point performance against the Cleveland Charge in January. He could continue to be a productive player at the G League level if the Windy City Bulls choose to bring him back next season.

But Freeman-Liberty is ready for his shot at the NBA, a point he highlighted in an article from The Athletic Senior Writer Darnell Mayberry.

“All my life I've been fighting to get here,” he said, via The Athletic. “And I feel like I'm still not (anywhere). So I still got that chip on my shoulder, and I'm still motivated each and every day.

“Just go out there and prove I belong somewhere. Not just anywhere. But I belong somewhere out there on that floor to help a team out one day.”