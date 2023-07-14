Journeyman point guard Jevon Carter wasn't always guaranteed to stick in the league, let alone pick his preferred destination. But after spending time with four different teams to start his career, Carter finally found his way back home to Chicago in free agency this offseason, landing with the Bulls on a 3-year, $20 million dollar contract.

Carter, 27, grew up in Chicago as a diehard Bulls fan and has been waiting for this moment for as long as he can remember, via KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

“I can’t even really put it in words, to be honest. Anytime I dreamed about going to the NBA as a kid, it was always in a Chicago Bulls uniform,” Carter said. “So getting that call and hearing, ‘Congratulations, you’re going to be a Chicago Bull,’ like, I don’t even know what to say. My feelings are all over the place.

“I used to watch every game as a kid. Every single game. My whole life growing up, all I could think about was, ‘I’m going to be a Chicago Bull.’”

Jevon Carter's emotional return home has been widely praised as one of the Bulls' best moves in free agency, as his defense at the point of attack and much-improved three-point shooting should help solidify a Chicago backcourt that has more questions than answers. Carter's defensive prowess is his main calling card, and in combination with Alex Caruso (and perhaps Lonzo Ball somewhere down the line), the Bulls can regularly trot out one of the best defensive backcourts in the league. Carter should slide in seamlessly off the ball, allowing Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to do the heavy lifting offensively.

Carter, who set career-highs in nearly every statistical category last year with Milwaukee, told NBC Sports Chicago he's ready to provide the Bulls with “whatever they need” for the upcoming year.

Chicago finished last season a disappointing 40-42, but will look to bounce back with their hometown guard helping to lead the way.