The Chicago Bulls are entrenched once again in trade rumors just a couple of weeks into the 2023-2024 NBA season. Once again, it involves star guard Zach LaVine. The latest reports suggest that the Bulls are seriously considering moving LaVine, and teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as viable options for the shooting guard.

With rumors swirling once again, which isn't anything new for the Bulls or LaVine, he responded to those rumors with a simple three-word answer, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Chicago.

‘Normally, Zach LaVine says he’s frustrated Bulls aren’t winning. Usually, he responds to rumors by saying “if it didn’t come my mouth . . .” He didn’t do that today. Said “it’s a business.” Said Rich Paul and AK have good relationship.'

Zach LaVine addresses the trade talks

Zach LaVine shooting a basketball in a Bulls jersey

LaVine has answered these questions many times during his tenure, and he was back at it after the report surfaced on Tuesday.

LaVine also added that it's his agent's job, and “My job is to go out here and play. Simple as that,” (h/t K.C. Johnson)

When asked if he wanted to be elsewhere, LaVine gave a simple answer:

LaVine has been with the Bulls since 2017, and his name has popped up in trade rumors far too often. Finally, this could be the end of the road for his time in the Windy City. On the year, he is averaging 21.3 PPG and averaged more than 24 PPH each of the last four seasons, so there is a lot to like about a team potentially acquiring him.

The Lakers, Sixers, and Heat were listed as options, but the latest intel suggests that the Sixers aren't incredibly keen on landing LaVine for the amount of assets it might take.

Nonetheless, LaVine is right back in the center of trade discussions, and at this rate, it seems to be only a matter of time before he is on the kove for another team.