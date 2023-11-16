The Lakers have both DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso on their radar amid the Bulls trade talk, not to mention Zach LaVine.

With the Chicago Bulls floating Zach LaVine in trade rumors once again, the Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as an obvious for the former UCLA star. However, it appears the Lakers aren't just interested in acquiring LaVine, but they could be interested in landing DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso if they are made available, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

‘LaVine’s potential availability also hints at the possibility of a fire sale in Chicago, with the organization seemingly looking to finally pivot away from its longstanding mediocrity. If additional Bulls players become available, the Lakers would also have interest in DeMar DeRozan and/or former Laker Alex Caruso, according to multiple team sources.'

It's all up in the air, and the Lakers have been rumored to have an interest in DeRozan before. Moreover, Caruso was a fan favorite during his time with the Lakers, and his departure in the summer of 2021 has left a bad taste in fans' mouths ever since.

There are plenty of hurdles that the Lakers have in order to make a deal work with the Bulls, especially when it comes to LaVine. His contract is a huge sticking point for teams, and the Lakers have limited assets currently that can be traded, so the Bulls would have to wait at least until mid-December for a realistic trade package.

Bringing back Alex Caruso would be a huge boost for the team and the fans would love it, and adding a talent like either DeRozan or LaVine would help the Lakers' title hopes, but it remains to be seen whether or not a deal gets done.