The Chicago Bulls made it clear after the season ended that they were going to make some changes this offseason, and they have so far. There is still a lot of offseason left, but they have made some changes already, and while the fan base hasn't liked some of them, it can still be seen as a positive that the front office is trying to make some moves. The Bulls have been in a down period for far too long, and this fan base is ready for Chicago to get back to where it belongs.

Last season was another disappointing one for the Bulls, and it was clear by the end of it that something isn't working. Chicago has had better luck than other teams in recent years, but they have been nothing more than mediocre. They can compete for a playoff spot and occasionally find a way to get in and lose in the first round, but they haven't shown anything that would suggest something better is coming.

For the second straight season, the Bulls lost in the play-in tournament to the Miami Heat for their season to end. The Bulls finished in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, and they failed to make it into the postseason.

The offseason arrived, and the Bulls have made some moves since then. They traded Alex Caruso and picked up Josh Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder, they signed Jalen Smith from the Indiana Pacers and they also lost DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade. They received Chris Duarte, two second-round draft picks and cash.

Chicago also had a relatively quiet NBA Draft as they had just one pick, but they got the guy that they wanted as Matas Buzelis is now on the Bulls. A lot of people thought that the team would need to trade up to land him, but he fell to Chicago at pick number 11.

One thing is for sure, Bulls fans haven't been happy with everything that the team has done this offseason despite begging the front office to make some changes for years. Not everything has been perfect, and here is the biggest mistake that the Bulls made.

Losing DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan seemed to be the player that kept everything together last season in Chicago. When things weren't going well for the Bulls, he found a way to make something happen to turn the tide. DeRozan was the best and most consistent player on the team last year, and now he is with the Kings. It makes sense why the Bulls made this move, but trying to keep DeRozan around would have been a good idea.

The Bulls seem to be building a young team, and DeMar DeRozan is getting older, but he would have been the perfect veteran to keep around for the young core to learn from. There are few players in the NBA with the heart and grit that DeRozan has. He never wants to be taken out of the game, and he cares about winning more than anybody. He averaged 24 PPG last season and he also came just short of winning the Clutch Player of the Year award.

DeRozan doesn't have a ton of time left in the NBA, but he hasn't been showing any signs of slowing down. He is a player that the Bulls could have used in the future.