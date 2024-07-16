The weekend warriors have hit the midways at the Harry Reid International Airport but there is still plenty to play for in Las Vegas. The NBA2k25 Summer League action is approaching the midway point on the schedule and guaranteed NBA roster spots are starting to dry up in the desert.

The Pelicans are betting on familiar faces this summer but have already fallen out of Summer League championship contention. A few squads still have a shot at leaving with an undefeated record. No matter where your allegiances lie get ready to roll the dice on these three matchups on Rivalry Night in the UNLV gyms.

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets (NBA TV 4:30 PM EST)

Tyler Kolek vs. Keon Johnson: Tom Thibideaux cannot play five guys for 48 minutes and call it a day during the regular season. Jalen Brunson will need to rest eventually and the New York Knicks do not have a true backup point guard. Miles McBride and Donte DiVincenzo work better off the ball. The Knicks will not need much beyond consistency in limited minutes for whoever wins the job, which makes Tyler Kolek the perfect candidate.

Kolek averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game for Marquette. The Knicks gave him the most financially lucrative contract ever for a second-round pick. The 23-year-old will need to get used to fighting through defenders wearing Brooklyn-branded jerseys. Kolek has done well so far. He led the team in assists and grabbed seven rebounds in a close to the Charlotte Hornets.

The 22-year-old Johnson's job is to stop Kolek from doing anything comfortably. He has been keeping the constantly shuffling crowd's attention and even hit a game-winner. Johnson's 14 points and six assists to beat the Indiana Pacers looked easy. A rebuilding Brooklyn can use that next season. This is just another test for both to gauge consistency against better competition.

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons (NBA TV 6:30 PM EST)

Matas Buzelis vs. Bobi Klintman: Mo-town vs. the Windy City works in every sport regardless of what is at stake. Both fanbases have been well-represented in Las Vegas and have gotten their money's worth out of the trip. Buzelis has put on a show. He slammed down perhaps the best dunk of the summer no matter what happens at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The defense, passing, and ball-handling look NBA-ready. Buzelis just needs to build more belief in the three-point shot before training camp.

Klintman might be the steal of the draft on the current trajectory. The 37th overall pick is on an All-Summer League Team path with two impressive performances. Klintman had 18 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in a win over the Houston Rockets. The halftime directives to Klintman were heard loud and clear too. An explosive 13-point third quarter from the rookie was enough to feel encouraged about his future.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs (NBA TV 10:30 PM EST)

Yves Missi vs. Nathan Mensah: These two divisional rivals will be built around Zion Williamson and Victor Wembanyama, respectively. Missi and Mensah have been brought in as insurance and extra protection for those established stars. There is a bit of star power missing with San Antonio's Stephon Castle injury but plenty of reasons to tune in to this small-market clash.

The Spurs will use Johnny Furphy and Sidy Cissoko to pull Missi away from the paint. Mensah is a 6-foot-9 paint protector who rebounds like a bull learning to use leverage. Missi is taller but this will be a battle of footwork and strength. Mensah has a 7-foot-4 wingspan and seven more years of experience to use on the rookie. The 26-year-old needs another standout game to find another opportunity on an NBA roster.

Looking for late-night NBA Summer League nuggets

The first few days in Las Vegas are packed. Once those first two games are played though, even rookies start the load management part of the pro process. Late games are for international scouts and the most diehard fans looking for G-League gems. Some of these teams and players are looking for solutions to long-term problems as well so the extra hours in the gym to watch are worth it.

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns (ESPNU 4:00 PM EST): Are there reasons to worry about Jarace Walker? Will the Suns have any cheap supporting cast talent to help Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker get through 82 games? These two contenders have more questions than answers so far this summer.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets (ESPN2 6:00 PM EST): How long will the Hornets let Brandon Miller risk injury? NBA Summer League games allow for 10 fouls per player. Eventually, some scrub is going to seek out a prove-it moment. It always happens. Denver's DaRon Holmes II is already out for the year following an injury in Vegas. Miller against Julian Strawther might be the best matchup of the day, however. They will turn heads if they play.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (ESPN2 8:00 PM EST): Has Jared McCain finally adjusted to the NBA three-point line? The first few games were rough but he started hot against the Portland Trail Blazers. McCain finished 3-16 from the field and 3-10 from three-point range though. That's not good enough for a 16th overall pick. Minnesota is still undefeated with Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr.

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers (NBA TV 8:30 PM EST): Donovan Clingan going against Alex Sarr would be a top-3 matchup. Portland is on a back-to-back though. It'll be tough to stay up for a one-on-one battle that may never get out of bed.

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks (ESPN2 10:00 PM EST): Jordan Miller is no joke and will be jostling for a spot on the Clippers' bench this fall. Milwaukee needs MarJon Beauchamp to take another development leap from bench option to regular contributor.