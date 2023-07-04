The 2023 NBA free agency has been a busy and impactful summer transaction, even though it is not considered to be an especially talented free agent class. The Chicago Bulls have made some moves, but there are still some needs that they must address to become a championship contender. In this article, we will discuss the biggest need that the Bulls still must address after the first weekend of the 2023 NBA free agency.

Need for a Reliable Point Guard

One of the biggest priorities for the Bulls is to add a reliable point guard to their roster. While they have Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan as their main scoring options, they need someone who can facilitate the offense and make plays for others. The Bulls have added Jevon Carter and re-signed Coby White, who has shown flashes of brilliance. However the former is not exactly a game-changer, and the latter has not yet proven himself a reliable starting point guard.

One possible option for the Bulls is Kendrick Nunn, who could be a solid addition to the team if the price is right. Recall that Nunn had a couple of solid seasons in Miami and has shown that he can still be an effective player in the league. Throughout his three-year career, Nunn has averaged 12.1 points per game and shot 39.2 percent from beyond the arc. He could provide the Bulls with some playoff experience and scoring from the PG spot.

Another option for Chicago is to finally re-sign Ayo Dosunmu, who is currently a restricted free agent. It's so weird that the talks between Dosunmu and the Bulls don't seem to be progressing. That said, Chicago cannot afford to lose him unless they do get a replacement like the aforementioned Nunn.

Need for Bench Depth

Aside from the point guard position, another area of need for the Bulls is their bench depth. While they have signed Carter and re-signed White, they need more players who can contribute off the bench. The Bulls have a relatively solid starting lineup, but they need players who can come off the bench and provide scoring, defense, and energy.

One possible option for the Bulls is to sign some veteran free agents who can provide leadership and experience off the bench. Several veteran players are still available in the free agency market, including the aforementioned Nunn, Ish Smith, Matisse Thybulle, and Grant Williams. These players could provide the Bulls with the depth and experience that they need to compete in the playoffs.

Another option for Chicago is to develop their young players and give them more playing time. The Bulls have several youthful talents who have shown promise, including Patrick Williams, Dosunmu, and rookie Marko Simonovic. These players could provide the Bulls with the energy and athleticism that they need off the bench. They could also develop into solid contributors over time.

Preparing for the Unexpected

Finally, Chicago should prepare for the unexpected. There are still some quality players available in the free agency market. While the Bulls have addressed some of their needs, there are always surprises in the NBA. As such, the Bulls should pounce on any opportunities that arise.

One player who could be a surprise addition to the Bulls is Blake Griffin. Griffin is a talented big man who has struggled with injuries in recent years, but he could be a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Bulls. Griffin could provide the Bulls with a scoring and rebounding presence off the bench, and he could be a valuable asset if he can stay healthy.

Another player who could be a surprise addition to the Bulls is the aforementioned Ish Smith. Smith is a talented point guard coming off a championship run with the Denver Nuggets. He could be a solid addition to the Bulls if he can regain his form. Smith could provide the Bulls with a scoring and playmaking presence off the bench.

Looking Ahead

Right now, the Chicago Bulls have made some good moves in the free agency. However, they still have some work to do to become a championship contender. The biggest need for the Bulls is to add a reliable point guard who can facilitate the offense and make plays for others. Kendrick Nunn could be a solid addition to the team if the price is right, or the Bulls could even pursue a trade for a star point guard.

The Bulls also need to address their bench depth, either by signing veteran free agents or developing their young players. Finally, Chicago should prepare for the unexpected and be ready to pounce on any opportunities that arise in the free agency market. If the Bulls can address these needs, they could compete for a championship in the 2023-2024 NBA season.