Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Chicago Bulls finished the 2023 NBA regular season with a record of 40-42 and a No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. This earned them a spot in 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament, and they inspired some hope for the fanbase after knocking off the No. 9 seed Toronto Raptors in the first round. However, with a chance at advancing to the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Bulls were knocked out of contention by the Miami Heat by a score of 102-91, officially ending their season. The Bulls now look ahead to the 2023 offseason and NBA Free Agency.

The most pressing need on this Bulls team is a capable starting point guard. This was always supposed to be Lonzo Ball, however his entire career is now in jeopardy, let alone his chances of suiting up for the Bulls. He has not played in a game since January 2022, and recently underwent another surgery for an ongoing knee injury. The Bulls should really look elsewhere for their point guard of the future, and they should start in NBA free agency this offseason.

There are plenty of names to choose from this summer, as point guard is one of the deepest positions on the market. They will be able to narrow a list from an extensive group, and ultimately should whittle it down to 3 names. So, who are those 3 point guards?

Here are 3 early NBA free agency targets for the Chicago Bulls in the 2023 offseason.

*Stats via ESPN

Mike Conley, Minnesota Timberwolves

Chicago Bulls EVP of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas shut down any talk of a rebuild in his end of the season remarks to the media. With that being said, Mike Conley would be the perfect add at the point guard position for the Chicago Bulls. The wily veteran is experienced, knows how to win, and would have no problem delegating to DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine for a team that is looking to be a contender.

There are two primary reasons the Bulls should target Mike Conley. The first is that he is a very capable 3-point shooter, an area of the game where the Bulls really struggled this season. For his career, Conley shoots 38.2% from beyond the arc, and he shot 42% from 3 for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 regular season. He would be the perfect option on the perimeter for LaVine and DeRozan to rely on.

The other reason is his experience. Conley will be entering his 18th year in the NBA in the 2023-2024 NBA Season, and the Bulls would love a veteran of his caliber to help them make a postseason run. Besides their stars, the Bulls are relatively young, and really could use Conley at the point guard position. Once NBA free agency opens up this offseason, the Bulls need to target Mike Conley.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet would be an interesting target for the Bulls given the fact he is more of a scoring guard than a point guard. However, he would provide the shooting prowess that Conley would, and VanVleet is only 29 compared to the 35-year-old Conley. Yes, Conley would be bringing more experience, but VanVleet could really be the point guard of the future for the Chicago Bulls.

VanVleet is also a very capable defender, and would fit in seamlessly in a Bulls scheme that relies on perimeter defending. It was anchored this year by guards Alex Caruso and Patrick Beverley, and adding VanVleet to the mix would certainly be an upgrade all around.

In general, VanVleet is a much better scorer than Conley, so it would be more of a plus for a Bulls team that struggled offensively. Neither Conley or VanVleet would be a bad fit, but targeting the Toronto Raptors guard would certainly excite Bulls faithful.

Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks

As of now, it looks like Kyrie Irving is going to remain a Dallas Maverick. However, given Irving’s propensity for uncertainty surrounding him, it is anyone’s guess what the future looks like for the former NBA Champion. If he is interested in coming to Chicago, the Bulls should definitely target him. Him, LaVine, and DeRozan would form the most lethal backcourt in the NBA.

Irving makes sense for the Bulls because defense is his biggest weakness, and that is something the Bulls can sacrifice when looking for their next point guard. Offense is where they need help, and it is well known that Irving is one of the most skilled players the NBA has ever seen. He can score at all three levels with extreme creativity, so the Bulls would be adding a threat both inside and outside the 3-point line.

Of course, targeting Irving would mean accepting the baggage that comes with him off of the court. He is no stranger to controversy, so the Bulls would have to determine he is worth the risk. With his ability to put the ball in the basket, the Bulls should be like how most teams would be in the NBA and give Irving a look.