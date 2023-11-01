The Chicago Bulls travel to the Lone Star State to take on the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday Night! This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bulls-Mavericks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Bulls are coming off a very good win against the Indiana Pacers, and their record has improved to 2-2. Zach Lavine, and DeMar Derozan are averaging over 23 points per game for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is scoring 14.5 points, and grabbing 10.5 rebounds per game. Coby White is the assist leader with 4.o per game. Needless to say, the Bulls play a lot of isolation offense.

The Mavericks have started the season off 3-0, and it is mainly thanks to Luka Doncic. Doncic looks like a man on a mission to win his first MVP award. He is scoring 39.0 points, grabbing 11.7 rebounds, and dishing out 9.7 assists per game. Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr, Grant Williams, and Josh Green are all averaging double-digit points, as well. As a team, the Mavericks are putting up 125.2 points per game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Mavericks Odds

Chicago Bulls: +5 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks: -5 (-110)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bulls vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Southwest

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls struggle to score, so they need to play some good defense in this game. The Mavericks are a dangerous offensive team, so Chicago needs to lock down on the defensive side of the court. In their two wins, the Bulls allowed 105, and 103 points. That is the type of defense they need to play to win this game. In eight career games against the Bulls, Doncic has scored under 25 points six times. This includes the last three games he has played against the Bulls. Keeping Doncic to under 25 points will be the key for the Bulls to win this game, or at least cover the spread.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls do not score a lot of points. The most they have scored this season is 112, and Chicago has scored under 105 points in their other three games. Dallas does give up a good amount of points, but the Bulls struggle to score, so it will be an easier day on the defensive end. Chicago has the second-worst field goal percentage, and fifth-worst percentage from behind the arc. Dallas should not have a problem stopping the Bulls in this game.

To go along with their lack of scoring, the Bulls have allowed over 115 points in both their losses. Oklahoma City put up 124 points in the first game of the season against them. With Doncic, Irving, and Hardaway Jr, the Mavericks should be able to score 115+ points in this game. It would not be surprising to see them put up 120 points.

Final Bulls-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Bulls could make this game closer. They do have the ability to play good basketball, and shut teams down on the defensive end of the floor. However, the Mavericks are a little to good on offense. The Bulls will allow uncontested shots, and Dallas will knock those down. I am going to take the Mavericks to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Bulls-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Mavericks -5 (-110), Over 224.5 (-110)