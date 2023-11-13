Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso has received an injury update ahead of Monday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is listed as doubtful for tonight's game against the Bucks. Caruso is battling a left toe sprain which sidelined him last night in a matchup with the Pistons. If Caruso is unable to play tonight it will mark the second consecutive game that the Bulls are without their defensive specialist.

Chicago is currently 4-6 through ten games so far in the NBA season. It was clear the Bulls would be a middle-of-the-pack type of team, but how high they could climb in that pack has varied these past few seasons. Prolonged injuries to point guard Lonzo Ball have elevated Alex Caruso's role in the Bulls organization.

Alex Caruso injury status vs. Bucks

Caruso has averaged 7.8 points per game, 3.9 rebounds per game, and 2.4 assists per game in 9 games off the bench. He's more of a defensive specialist for the Bulls, and without him tonight Chicago will task another player with the difficult job of guarding Damian Lillard.

Alex Caruso plays just above 23 minutes per game, but his role is extremely valued in Chicago. Often he'll be matched up with the opposing team's best offensive guard. Expect big things from Damian Lillard and the Bucks on Monday if Caruso isn't able to suit up. The Bulls are hoping Caruso's injury doesn't keep him off the floor for an extended period of time.

The Bulls are looking to fight in a very competitive Eastern Conference this season. They'll need all the help they can get, which includes one of their best defenders Caruso returning from the injured list. The Chicago Bulls face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 PM ET.