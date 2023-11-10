Alex Caruso's defense for the Bulls garnered him Defensive Player of the Year consideration and comparisons to greats like Deion Sanders.

The Chicago Bulls have not had the best start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Bulls are 3-6 and are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. However, Chicago has had some bright spots emerge on their roster. The latest buzz centers around Alex Caruso, whose defense has earned him Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) considerations. Thus, one of his teammates gave him a glowing “Deion Sanders” review.

Alex Caruso is the Deion Sanders of the Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan discussed the impact Caruso has on Chicago's squad in a feature on the veteran guard's leadership:

“Some of the things he does, diving on the boards, sacrificing his body…you've got to follow behind your brother when you see that. And you want to help him as much as possible,” DeRozan told ESPN.

DeRozan proceeded to compare Caruso to some all-time great high-impact sports icons including Ray Lewis, Charles Woodson, and the currently trending Deion Sanders.

“He definitely is one of those great vocalists, a communicator, and a competitor when it comes to that end of the ball,” DeRozan proudly claimed. Just as Deion Sanders and the other aforementioned greats changed the fate of their teams for the better, Caruso has a similar effect.

In Chicago's nail-biting loss against the Phoenix Suns, Caruso displayed incredible leadership and defensive IQ. The 29-year-old clogged passing lanes, called out the Suns' offensive plays, and played hounding individual defense.

Although the Bulls have more losses than wins, the veteran guard is one of the reasons Chicago is always in the game. Alex Caruso is anchoring the Bulls' defense and is making a case to be the 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year, but he is not satisfied.

“Now I think the step for us is to take [our defense] and turn it into wins,” Caruso asserted.