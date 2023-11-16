Alex Caruso is currently dealing with a minor toe injury, but Bulls HC Billy Donovan doesn't think it will limit him much going forward.

The Chicago Bulls are looking to take the next step this season as they narrowly missed the playoffs last year after going down in the play-in tournament. Chicago has some talent on this roster, but they are off to a bit of a rough start. Through 11 games, the Bulls are currently sitting at 4-7, and they will need to be better if they are going to take that next step this year. One thing that will be crucial for this team is staying healthy, and one key player, Alex Caruso, is already battling an injury.

Alex Caruso has played well for the Bulls so far this season, but he did recently suffer a toe injury. He did have to miss some time, but he is now back in the lineup, and head coach Billy Donovan recently gave an update on how limited Caruso will be going forward.

“It would be more probably what we’ve been trying to do with him all year long,” Billy Donovan told the media on Wednesday. “To a certain extent, he does have a minute restriction, but it’s not like they said to me, ‘Hey, he only can play 15 minutes tonight.’ He should be able to play his normal rotation.”

The injury was minor, and it doesn't sound like he's going to be very limited. Caruso did miss the last two games for the Bulls, but he is playing on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. The amount of minutes he gets in that one will be telling for his minutes going forward.

Caruso has played in nine games so far this season for the Bulls, and he is averaging 7.8 PPG.