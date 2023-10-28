Alex Caruso wore his superman cape on Friday to save the Chicago Bulls from the jaws of defeat against the Toronto Raptors.

With just 10 seconds left in overtime and the Bulls trailing the Raptors 103-101, Chicago had one last chance to score after Zach LaVine got the ball off a Toronto turnover. LaVine quickly ran with the ball to the other end and appeared to taking it to the basket himself, only to dish it out to the wide-open Caurson on the left corner.

Caruso didn't waste the chance he got and drained the triple to give the Bulls the 104-103 advantage. While there was still time left on the clock after the Caurso dagger, it wasn't enough for the Raptors to make something happen.

ALEX CARUSO CALLS GAME FOR THE BULLS 😱pic.twitter.com/6IZWcv8n6p — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2023

The Bulls really needed the win after the dismantling they experienced against the Oklahoma City Thunder during their season opener. The loss was so bad that Chicago even had a players-only meeting after the contest, which is really rare to happen at the beginning of the season.

Clearly, though, that meeting helped the Bulls get into the right mindset. Against the Raptors, they didn't back down despite blowing a 19-point lead and trailing by as much as 17 points themselves.

DeMar DeRozan led the way for the Bulls with 33 points, including a clutch bucket in the fourth quarter to put them within striking distance before tying things up from the free throw line. He also had four rebounds, three assists, four steals and one block.

DeMar DeRozan gets the and-1 call on the WILD sequence late in the Raptors vs. Bulls matchup 🤯pic.twitter.com/PCDkKu7Xe7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2023

As for Alex Caruso, he tallied 13 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in a massive effort for the Bulls. Scottie Barnes led the way for the Raptors with a triple-double of 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 dimes. Unfortunately for them, Chicago simply wanted it more and played with more hunger.