The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons are battling things out on Tuesday night in Chicago, and before the game, two former UConn basketball players shared a special moment. Bulls rookie Adama Sanogo won a national title with the Huskies last season, and Andre Drummond also played for UConn back in the day. Before Tuesday's game, Drummond gave Sanogo his national championship ring.
Pretty cool moment pregame for Adama Sanogo as he received his national championship ring from Andre Drummond, who also went to UConn pic.twitter.com/Hxq8xe5IwI
— Scotty White (@scottywhite_) February 28, 2024
Before Adama Sanogo joined the Bulls, he was a star for the UConn basketball team, and he was a big reason why they were able to win the national title. Sanogo averaged 17.2 PPG last season, 7.7 RPG and 1.3 APG. He was a major key for that team and he led them to a lot of success. The Huskies are once again in the national title discussion this seaoson.
Sanogo departed UConn last year and he ended up not getting picked in the NBA Draft. He ended up signing a two-way contract with the Bulls, and he has gotten very limited playing time this season for Chicago. Sanogo is averaging 2.7 PPG in just three appearances this year.
Andre Drummond also played for UConn back in 2o11-2012. He averaged 10 PPG, 7.6 RPG and .4 APG. Drummond was drafted by the Pistons out of college.
Now, both Sanogo and Drummond are with the Bulls, and they are hoping to bring some championships to the Windy City. It will certainly be a tall task this season as the Bulls are a middle-of-the-pack team, but they are in position to make the play-in tournament, and anything can happen after that.